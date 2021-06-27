Tallapoosa County is representing Alabama 4-H well.
Earlier this week a Horseshoe Bend High School rising senior and New Site native Colton Cook was elected as president of the Alabama 4-H State Ambassadors. It is Cook’s third year as an ambassador and last year he served as vice president of the organization.
Cook will also serve as a voting member of the Alabama 4-H Foundation Board of Directors while he serves as president.
The Alabama 4-H State Ambassadors are the top 4-H’ers in the state. After the rigorous application process, Tallapoosa County secured four spots on the coveted team of 4-H’ers. Cook; Blake Harris, senior; Katie Rasbury, sophomore; and Rebecca Rasbury, sophomore will all serve as ambassadors this year.
The Alabama 4-H State Ambassadors are a group of 27 that plan events for 4-Hers across the state. Their main event is the Alabama 4-H Midwinter Teen Leadership Retreat. It is also the responsibility of a State Ambassador to spread the word about 4-H.