Stephen Duerr, left, raised $1,117.19; Rhylar Brown raised $1,439.84 and Madalynn Moseley raised $1,036.89. These were some of the top student fundraisers at Horseshoe Bend School for the Kid's Heart Challenge.

 Submitted / The Outlook

Horseshoe Bend School raised over three times its goal for the Kid’s Heart Challenge through the American Heart Association.

