Stephen Duerr, left, raised $1,117.19; Rhylar Brown raised $1,439.84 and Madalynn Moseley raised $1,036.89. These were some of the top student fundraisers at Horseshoe Bend School for the Kid's Heart Challenge.
Horseshoe Bend School raised over three times its goal for the Kid’s Heart Challenge through the American Heart Association.
The Kid’s Heart Challenge is a fundraising initiative for elementary students. According to its website, Kid’s Heart Challenge aims to raise money for children facing heart-health issues and for students to improve their own health.
Horseshoe Bend School P.E. teacher Thomas Brown said some people may be familiar with this fundraiser as Jump Rope for Heart; the association has changed it to Kid’s Heart Challenge in more recent years.
Kid’s Heart Challenge has students complete daily challenges such as “be kind” or “move more,” and it encourages families to learn hands-only CPR and warning signs of stroke.
“We do it pretty much every other year and we had a goal this year for about $4,000,” Brown said. “That’s usually about where we are at, but this year the kids just took off with it.”
The fundraiser was held from Feb. 21 to March 3. Within that time, the participating students raised a staggering $13,198.
As an added incentive, the grades competed against one another. In the end, first grade won first place with raising $3,663, fourth grade came in second with $3,025 and third grade placed third with $1,955.
“It’s all been just the kids; it’s nothing that I do,” Brown said. “I just hand out their prizes and tell them, ‘Hey we got this long (until the fundraiser ends.)”
This year’s Kids Heart Challenge theme was “Be the torch,” which focused on Finn’s story. According to its website, Finn is a second grader who has been able to thrive through multiple heart defects with the aid of the American Heart Association and the work it does.
