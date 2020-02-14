Horseshoe Bend National Military Park’s Visitor Center will temporarily close for renovations beginning Monday as the closure is scheduled to last about five weeks, according to a release from the park.
Horsehoe Bend lead park ranger Stacy Speas said the reason for the closure is to make several renovations to the museum inside the visitor center.
“We are renovating the museum specifically,” Speas said. “We actually have several things going on but that one renovation in particular is the museum. The museum dates to the mid-1990s and here we are 30 years later. Part of the goal of the renovation is to help tell a more complete and balanced story.”
During the closure, the park grounds including the boat ramp, tour road, nature trail, and restroom facilities will remain open during normal operating hours and rangers will be on duty. Also, park brochures including a map of the park will be made available outside the front door of the visitor center.
Speas said Horseshoe Bend is aligning itself with the national trend for museum renovations.
“The national trend is that the story telling is balanced and for us that’s what we’re doing,” Speas said. “We’re making an effort to tell an inclusive, balanced story to tell all perspectives possible with this renovation.”
The visitor center is expected to reopen March 23 at 9 a.m., but staff urges visitors to check the park’s website at www.nps.gov/hobe/conditions.htm before planning their visit.
“The park regrets having to close the visitor center temporarily, but it is necessary for the safety of our visitors and staff,” park superintendent Barbara Tagger said in a release. “Please continue to enjoy the park grounds, boat launch, tour road, and picnic area while we improve our facilities.”
For more information, visit Horseshoe Bend’s website at www.nps.gov/hobe or call the park at 256-234-7111.
Horseshoe Bend NMP is located 12 miles north of Dadeville on Alabama Highway 49.