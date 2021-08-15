Horseshoe Bend National Military Park will host its annual symposium at Auburn University’s Pebble Hill on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The theme of this year's symposium is “Jackson’s Army: Supply and Personnel.” The event will include presentations focused on the common soldier of Jackson’s forces, their uniforms and arms and issues supplying the Horseshoe Bend campaign.
Speakers will include Dr. Kathryn Braund, professor emerita at Auburn University; Mr. Brian Conary, military historian; and Mr. Ralph Banks, longtime living history volunteer at Horseshoe Bend National Military Park.
This event is co-sponsored by Auburn University’s Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts and Humanities, the National Park Service, and the Friends of Horseshoe Bend.
The symposium is free to the public and no registration is required.
Please note that masks are required in all Auburn University buildings, including Pebble Hill.
Pebble Hill is located at 101 S. Debardeleben Street, Auburn University, Alabama 36849.
For more detailed information please visit www.nps.gov/hobe or call 256-234-7111.