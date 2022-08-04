Horseshoe Bend National Military Park

Pete Dunaway gives a demonstration on various weapons Native Americans in the area used to harvest wildlife during a school trip to Horseshoe Bend National Military Park in 2019. 

Horseshoe Bend National Military Park will host its annual symposium later this month, bringing state historians together to discuss the significance of Tallapoosa County in the nation’s founding. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you