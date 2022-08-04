Horseshoe Bend National Military Park will host its annual symposium later this month, bringing state historians together to discuss the significance of Tallapoosa County in the nation’s founding.
This event is co-sponsored by Auburn University’s Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts and Humanities, the National Park Service and the Friends of Horseshoe Bend.
The theme for the symposium will be “The Federal Road,” a roadway the federal government carved through Alabama in the early 1800s as a means of linking the country’s east coast with Louisiana.
A presentation by the authors of the 2019 publication “The Old Federal Road in Alabama: An Illustrated Guide” will focus on the roadway’s legacy, including ways the route contributed to the Creek War of 1813–1814 that resulted in the Battle of Horseshoe Bend.
All three authors are local Alabama historians including professors from both the University of South Alabama and Auburn University.
