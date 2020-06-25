Horseshoe Bend Regional Library is once again on the move with its new Bookmobile vehicle providing library services to rural areas that may not have access to books.
The vehicle was purchased in February, its interior renovated and exterior wrapped in signage before launching its first trip at the beginning of June.
“We’ve had to make a lot of adjustments alterations due to COVID-19 but this is a lifeline for some people who are in nursing home or homebound,” Bookmobile librarian Peggy Tucker said. “We get to know what they like, how many books they read in a month and drop them off.”
While COVID-19 restrictions still prohibit the employees from coming into nursing homes, they are doing the best they can to provide suitable services.
Tucker and Myra Abrams are both Bookmobile librarians and responsible for driving the mobile library, which follows a consistent schedule so communities in Lee, Tallapoosa and Elmore counties know when to expect its arrival.
“We make community stops and go on the same days (Monday through Thursday) every month so people know,” Tucker said.
The Bookmobile’s signage was installed by SignSource and its interior shelving holding books of all genres and age groups was built by Fred’s Cabinet Shop. Tucker and Abrams worked to complete the new flooring.
“We’ve had the other vehicle since 2004 and gotten every drip drop worth out of it,” library director Susie Anderson said. “It had nearly 230,000 miles on it and lots of breakdowns. It was also difficult for disabled people to get in.”
Tucker is excited for the new Bookmobile, which she said it’s much more comfortable and reliable along with being easily accessible to patrons.
The purchase was made possible from a Federal Library Services and Technology grant through the Alabama Public Library Service, which covered half the cost. Former Rep. Mark Tuggle, current Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) and Sen. Tom Whatley (R-Auburn) also contributed to the cause, along with donations from patrons.
The mobile library includes children and adult books, DVDs, books on CD, large print texts and more that can be checked out.
“A lot of kids just love picking out their own books,” Tucker said. “It’s an experience for them.”
Abrams and Tucker swap out the books regularly and also sanitize after each stop to ensure safety for all customers.
“Sometimes we will even read to the kids as they sit on the floor,” Tucker said.
The Horseshoe Bend Regional Library has operated a Bookmobile for many years and gone through multiple vehicles in the process.
“We love when people remember the Bookmobile,” Anderson said. “It brings up fond memories. It’s a great feeling to know you made a difference in someone’s life. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.”