With Tuesday’s groundbreaking at Horseshoe Bend for its new auditorium, Tallapoosa County Schools now has more than $21 million in capital projects in process.
“This is historic for Tallapoosa County,” superintendent Joe Windle said. “Never before have we had $21 million going on at one time. This is part of our commitment of the $25 million borrowed. I couldn’t be prouder of these projects going on. The goal was to close the facility gaps.”
These projects also span three campuses of Tallapoosa County Schools, adding to its exceptional nature.
Despite the rain and muddy grounds Tuesday morning, officials along with a large crowd of students, faculty and community members, gathered at HBS for the morning ceremony representing the start of the latest project. The timeline is estimated at about 18 months for completion.
The new auditorium will be a huge asset for the kindergarten through 12th grade school and allow for expanded future programs.
“We’re very excited to have another facility, especially when it comes to outdoor ceremonies,” HBS principal James Aulner said. “We would also like to start a drama program once its complete — a full fine arts program. I want to commend the superintendent and the school board members for making this happen for Horseshoe Bend. It’s an exciting time.”
Aulner said typically the school administration organizes two graduation ceremonies, for example, in case of inclement weather, which creates a hassle for all involved.
“Horseshoe Bend is like most schools that were built in the late ’90s, early 2000s, and was built with a common area that doubled as a meeting area and a lunchroom,” Windle said. “This will give additional meeting space capacity.”
The new auditorium will be a standalone facility connected to the main building with an awning walkway. It will seat in excess of 400 and be equipped with tiered seating and state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems.
The total cost of the auditorium from groundwork to construction came in at around $3.3 million, with Whatley Construction earning the bid in June.
“The site work is being done by a grading company out of Alex City, so it’s local money going to local sub-contractors,” Windle said.
Windle and Aulner both credited the Tallapoosa County Commission for its help with these projects by renewing the 1-cent sales tax in August.
“This couldn’t have been done without the county commission believing in us and passing the one-penny tax and putting it in play,” Windle said. “The county commission and Rep. Ed Oliver have been instrumental in this process.”
Commissioner John McKelvey, whose district covers HBS, said he couldn’t be more proud to be part of the process.
“It’s a wonderful day in New Site,” McKelvey said. “It’s all possible because of the 1-cent sales tax and seeing the results of that campus to campus; it’s been a long time coming.”
Tallapoosa County Board of Education member Betty Carol Graham is really proud of these accomplishments and hopes to see even more work put in at Horseshoe Bend School.
“There is money set aside for much-needed maintenance,” Graham said. “Major repairs are needed and I think Mr. McKelvey is committed to that.”
Graham hopes to see the extra $2.5 million allocated to HBS also used at this school for necessary maintenance.
Oliver (R-Dadeville) echoed Windle’s statement about the historic nature of these ongoing projects and is proud to show his support.
“I am delighted to have worked with the superintendent, the school board and the state superintendent to accomplish this,” Oliver said.
Ray Porter, who is set to take over as Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent after Windle’s retirement, is pleased to see the investment in Tallapoosa County students.
“The future looks bright for Tallapoosa County,” Porter said. “I appreciate the citizens and the county for trusting us enough to invest in the future of our students.”