It’s been a tradition at the Horseshoe Bend School since 2009 — the Pink & Teal Fashion Show.
The fashion show was designed to raise awareness about breast cancer and later added cervical and ovarian cancer after a school faculty member was diagnosed. The COVID-19 pandemic has put the fun fundraiser on hold. But Horseshoe Bend School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) members didn’t let the pandemic stop their efforts in raising funds for a local cancer support organization — Tallapoosa’s Caring REFUGE.
Instead FCCLA members concentrated on a different fundraiser.
“FCCLA members sold Boo-grams to all students in the school,” FCCLA adviser Felicia Williams said. “Boo-grams are cards with Halloween messages and with suckers. This was our service project in place of the fashion show. We were sad that we couldn’t have the show, but were excited to be able to do our Boo-grams sale.”
The Boo-gram fundraiser has grown the last two years thanks to the efforts of the students but it hasn’t been easy.
“FCCLA members encountered several obstacles during the sale, such as keeping up with the need for suckers,” Williams said. “Due to stores not being stocked like normal and shipping items in enough time, this year’s Boo-grams were definitely a challenge.”
The Boo-grams sold by the FCCLA have traditionally gone to Tallapoosa’s Caring REFUGE.
“This wonderful group’s mission is to ease the financial and emotional burden and brighten the path of the residents of Tallapoosa County as they navigate through their cancer journey,” Williams said.
FCCLA members are pleased with the growth of the Boo-gram fundraiser.
“Each year we are surprised at how much we raise for the Tallapoosa’s Caring REFUGE,” FCCLA officer Armando Lopez said. “FCCLA members are so supportive of the efforts of the REFUGE and their work. We hope that the money donated helps cancer patients in need here in Tallapoosa County.”
FCCLA officer Qua Holloway has been involved with the Boo-gram fundraiser for several years and agrees with Lopez on how the fundraiser comes together.
“We enjoy working with the REFUGE each year,” Holloway said. “We also want to thank the students, parents and faculty for their support of our cancer awareness project.”
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.