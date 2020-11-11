A fun fashion show to promote cancer awareness is a tradition at Horseshoe Bend School.
Gathering the student body and parents together for the annual Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) event wasn’t possible this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has cut the club’s membership down to 50 this year from 73 last year, but members haven’t let the new environment slow them down.
“This year is unlike any other,” Horseshoe Bend FCCLA advisor Felicia Williams said. “We’ve had to do a lot of thinking about how to do things outside the box.”
The Pink and Teal Fashion Show was used as a fundraiser with funds helping Tallapoosa Caring REFUGE serve cancer survivors. But no fashion show didn’t stop the students from working. Instead of charging admission for a fashion show, Williams said sophomores Armando Lopez and Quay Holloway stepped up and made the FCCLA Boogram initiative even bigger. Williams said Boograms are Halloween treats, “fun cards with suckers, students could send to other students, parents could send to students or students could send to themselves.” The Horseshoe Bend FCCLA has had the fundraiser in the past but thanks to Lopez and Holloway, it was expanded. FCCLA sold about 2,000 Boograms at 50 cents each and about $600 in proceeds of Tallapoosa Caring REFUGE.
“They took the lead,” Williams said. “It’s the most we have ever sold. They were big helpers keeping up with how many we had sold; how many suckers we had; what we needed to do to keep it organized. They are pretty sharp kids; I’m proud of them.”
Williams said members of the FCCLA have been instrumental in altering other community service projects in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. One such effort is the Iron Bowl Can Food Drive to benefit the Tallapoosa Crisis Center. Williams said students used to collect the cans from the classrooms. While students will still collect the canned food, Williams said seniors Jenna Brown and Erin Cox help alter the pick up.
“They are going to come in early,” Williams said. “Students will wear gloves and masks and collect the food.”
Williams said there is a classroom competition to see who can bring the most food.
“The winner will get a food party with food prepare by FCCLA members,” Williams said. “Members of FFA, (Future Business Leaders of America) and FCCLA will be able to get community service hours for donating canned food.”
Williams said FCCLA members will be collecting canned food until Nov. 19.
FCCLA has been meeting in Williams’ large kitchen lab masked and socially distanced. When it is not large enough they meet in the school’s common’s area — again masked and socially distanced.
Despite being busy, junior Sidney Reynolds is planning another altered community service project for Christmas for FCCLA.
“We are partnering with Chapman’s Nursing Home to help provide gifts,” Williams said. “We have work with staff there and will collect or purchase needed items. We will work out a delivery date and likely make the drop outside to make sure everyone stays safe from the virus.”
COVID-19 altered how FCCLA held many of its functions over the summer. Instead of traveling to national conferences, everything was done from home.
“For competition we had to video them and load into a Google Drive folder,” Williams said. “From there it was judged.”
Williams said something similar will likely happen for state FCCLA conferences.
“We will likely video it and the same,” Williams said. “We have yet to determine if the rest of the conference will be virtual. I’m just so proud of this kids for how flexible they are and for coming up with ways to still be successful in serving our community.”