Not even a global pandemic can stop Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) members from making a difference in their families, careers, and communities.
Last school year looked a bit different, FCCLA members perseverance, tenacity, and resilience shined through as students nationwide participated in Student Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) event projects.
"STAR events are an integral part of our FCCLA Chapter,” Horseshoe Bend FCCLA president and senior Sydney Kelly said. “We look forward to our projects each year and being able to compete. This year was so different because we had to compete virtually. I'm proud of my chapter members and what we were able to accomplish in our community.”
STAR events are competitive events in which members are recognized for their proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills and career preparation. STAR events allow students to compete individually or as a team. There are more than 30 STAR events students can choose to compete in, all which recognize participants who demonstrate their knowledge, skills, and abilities to actively identify an issue concerning families, careers, or communities, research the topic, and develop and implement a project to advocate for positive change.
Both youth and adults work together in managing the events and serving as evaluators of the participants. STAR events aim to support student development of knowledge and skills by enhancing the classroom experience and career pathway initiatives by equipping students with employable skills and industry insights needed to thrive in the 21st century.
In order to advance to compete on the national level in a STAR event, members first compete at the region/district and state level. Horseshoe Bend FCCLA students recently competed virtually at the 2021 Hybrid FCCLA National Leadership Conference.
The following Horseshoe Bend students earned medal on the national level. Kelly earned a silver medal for Interpersonal Communications in Category 3; Qua Holloway and Armando Lopez earned a silver for National Programs in Action in Category 2; Jenna Bowen and Erin Cox earned a Silver Medal for National Programs in Action in Category 3; and Beth Ann Conway earned a Gold Medal for Promote and Publicize FCCLA in Category 3.
All six were recognized for their accomplishments at the hybrid conference.
HBHS FCCLA members conducted a workshop at the national meeting. Their workshop provided information for other advisers and members on examples and ideas of how to promote and publicize their chapters’ projects and activities.
Students also met Daniel Goddard and Bryton James from “Young and the Restless.” They were promoting their new app.
“They were very personable and liked to hear us talk” HBHS FCCLA adviser Felicia Williams, said.
HBHS FCCLA pictures and a few posts were featured on the National FCCLA social media pages.
“Our picture has been on a few items from Nationals, since we have returned,” Williams said. “One is a membership PowerPoint for advisers to use to help recruit members. On Aug 30 Nationals released a video of the 2021 HNLC in review and some of our members are in the video. We are excited about being part of these publications.”
Horseshoe Bend students who attended the conference in Nashville went to the Grand Ole Opry, toured the Country Music Hall of Fame, explored Madame Tussaunds Wax Museum, visited the Gaylord Opryland Hotel, and took pictures at “The Gulch.” Students also shopped at the Opry Mills Mall and ate at Rainforest Cafe during the trip. Chaperones for the trip were business teacher Lisa Rowe and Williams.
Horseshoe Bend FCCLA has already started the school year with the theme “ FCCLA… Where are you? We have some work to do!” Officers for the year are Kelly, president; Conway, first vice president; Lopez, vice president of STAR events; Holloway, vice president of community service; and Gracie Story, vice president of membership/programs.
”We started planning our Scooby Doo related theme in the spring,” Conway said. “We have several projects planned for the year and encourage students to join. We need old and new members.”
For more information about Horseshoe Bend FCCLA, contact Williams or check out the Horseshoe Bend FCCLA Facebook page, hbhsfccla Instagram page, or its website that is linked to the school website.