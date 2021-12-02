Submitted / The Outlook Eli Claybrook, Jaydn Young, Jon Robert Tucker, Gracie Story, Qua Holloway, Tallapoosa Crisis Center director Denise Mosley , Armando Lopez and Mr. Calivn pose for a photograph as the students donate the food.
Three Horseshoe Bend High School organizations combined efforts to collect canned food for the Tallapoosa County Christian Crisis Center and the Tallapoosa County Department of Human Resources.
The Horseshoe Bend High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) and Future Farmers of America (FFA) members worked collectively to post flyers around the school following the theme “Iron Bowl Food Drive” to motivate people to give canned foods. Students also created posts for social media that were also shared throughout the drive from Nov. 8 to Nov. 19. Students were encouraged to bring in items for their favorite team: Alabama or Auburn.
To keep momentum of the drive going, announcements were posted on the school’s slideshow each day about the food drive and members collected cans on a daily basis. A food prize was offered to encourage competition between the classes.
A total of 4,353 items were collected with Auburn being the favorite team with 2,494 items collected under its name. Alabama had 1,904 items donated under its name.
“Crisis center director Denise Mosely and volunteers were very overwhelmed and grateful for the items collected,” FCCLA sponsor Felicia Williams said. “They will be helping many families this holiday season and the food that was collected was very much needed.”
Williams said Tallapoosa County DHR director Brenda Floyd was excited and thankful as well said Felicia Williams, FCCLA Sponsor.
Horseshoe Bend students are thankful for the opportunity to show compassion for others during the holiday season.
“We are proud to have been able to take part in helping the community,” FCCLA member Gracie Story said. Jadyn Young, HBHS FCCLA member, added “especially during the Holiday Season.”
Story and Jadyn Young were the project coordinators for the canned food drive.
The class that collected the most items in the elementary school was Carlie Vickers’ 4th grade class with 417 items, second place was Tanya Alford’s Class with 192 items, and 3rd place Danielle Queen’s class with 177 items. The class that collected the most items in the high school was Coach William Spraggins’ homeroom class with 595 items, second place was Barbara Shivers’ class with 544 items and 3rd place Ms. Pemberton’s class with 222 items.
