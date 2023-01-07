For the 2022-2023 school year, two teachers at Horseshoe Bend School were voted teacher of the year by their fellow educators.
For elementary school teacher of the year, interventionist Lindsey Smith won with 14 years of teaching under her belt. Smith said she was both surprised and humbled knowing that there’s many other great teachers who work there.
“I'm just very thankful to work in this school. It's a great community,” Smith said. “They're a great group of teachers and staff here as well as great administration… My kids are here in school too and I just feel blessed to be able to teach here as well as have my kids here.”
At Horseshoe Bend, Smith works with students as young as three years old and as old as the third grade. She said one of the highlights of teaching students in that age range is their eagerness to learn.
Smith said all students are capable of learning and there are multiple ways of learning that makes each student their own. In her classroom, she uses a multi-sensory approach by using a combination of visuals, auditory, tactile or kinesthetic within an activity.
In the end, she said it’s all about watching her students grow and find their own successes.
“I hope they learn confidence and to be proud of themselves because they do work very hard. And they come to school and they put in a lot of work and a lot of effort and a lot of time,” she said. “They do show growth and they are learning so I just want them to have that confidence in themselves that they are capable.”
Growing up with a mom who was a teacher, Smith said she knew early on she wanted to be a teacher as well. However, it wasn’t until college, when she worked a few summers at Camp ASCCA, she knew she wanted to go into special education.
“I just found a passion for working with kids and adults with disabilities so it led me to this career,” she said.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
For the high school the teacher of the year, social studies teacher Ryan Anderson won. He has been teaching for nearly 10 years. Similar to Smith, his dad was also a teacher — growing up around the profession inspired him to become a teacher as well.
“Being an educator, you get to continually learn and then use your education to help others and that is something that's always appealed to me,” he said.
One of his goals as a teacher is to keep his students engaged with the material they are learning. He said history is not about memorizing facts or dates, but rather finding depth and complexity within historical events.
“It's using the past to help prepare for the future and that's what I tried to do in the classroom,” Anderson said. “I like to put students in the situation of the people who lived through these events as we learn about them.”
One of his recent activities in his American History class is having each student take on the role of a colonist during the Revolutionary Era. He explained this will allow them to view historical events as they come through the colonist's eyes and have to weigh the decisions the colonists faced during the time period.
Anderson said it’s because of engaging activities like this that he is thankful to be able to be back in-person in the classroom.
“In my opinion, there's no substitute for being face to face with your students. You can see that they're learning,” he explained.
Anderson said one of the highlights of being a teacher is preparing students for the future.
“[It goes] back to how to be out there and how to participate in our government, in our country,” he said. “And how to do so in a respectful manner and to be informed about the decisions they make.”