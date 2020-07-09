As Reeltown Elementary School principal Raymond Porter is in line to take the helm of the Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent position, he was eager to recommend current RES assistant principal Lisa Hornsby to fill his shoes.
“Reeltown students and the community should be absolutely overjoyed by having her at the helm,” Porter said. “She is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever been around and one of the more intelligent people I’ve been around.”
While Porter did put his support behind Hornsby, who was assistant principal for three years, she still went through the interview process and won over the board as the appropriate candidate.
“There was no close second,” Porter said. “If I gave her anything, it’s not much. She had everything before I got there.”
Hornsby was humbled and honored to step into the role as principal of Reeltown Elementary and serve the children in this capacity.
“To move into this leadership position is a dream come true for me,” Hornsby said. “I am thrilled to be able to serve our kids, teachers and community in this way.”
While Hornsby admits it was never her goal to climb into the administrative ranks, she is glad someone suggested she do so.
“After about 12 years in the classroom, I had a mentor approach me about my thoughts about going into instructional leadership,” Hornsby said. “At the time I had not thought. It was a challenging decision for me at first because I was apprehensive about leaving the classroom atmosphere but I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that this is where I am supported to be at this moment.
Porter agreed Hornsby has a true love and dedication to the students and felt they made such a strong partnership.
“She and I were perfect for each other because I am a big picture person and she is a details person,” Porter said. “So she will pay attention to every ‘I’ and ‘T’ to make sure it is dotted and crossed. She is strong with data and her heart is in the right place. People enjoy being around her because they know that.”
Hornsby agreed and said while their leadership styles were a match, she and Porter also complemented each other in a lot of ways.
“My strength seemed to be instruction and curriculum and his was in the management part of the leadership side, so we balanced each other well,” Hornsby said. “I learned a lot from him in that way.”
Originally from Cottonwood, a similar-sized town in Southeast Alabama, Hornsby moved to the Reeltown area after marrying her husband who was from there.
“We’ve been here for 20 years and I began teaching close by in Opelika and after a few years I was a stay-at-home mom,” she said. “I was then able to resume my teaching at Reeltown when it was a K through 12 school. I’ve been part of the transition into the elementary setting and everything.”
Hornsby and her family are Reeltown Rebels through and through and active in the community. Her children are currently in or have gone through the Reeltown school system and she is invested in the school and its students.
“I love the fact that in this capacity I am able to interact and be involved with all the kids in our school pre-K through sixth — not just one group of kids in the classroom,” Hornsby said.
As the school systems transition into an blended and virtual outlet for learning, Hornsby said she is up the challenge.
“(Thursday) was Day 2 on campus and in this capacity there has been some challenging conversation with myself and the community and other members of education but I am making a conscious effort to use this as an opportunity for growth,” Hornsby said. “I’m confident that whatever the year looks like, we will be able to tackle it as a team. I feel I was made for such a time as this. It’s not about me; it’s about the kids.”
Hornsby and Porter both feel that is one of their mutual strong suits: keeping all decisions and ways of thinking focused on the children.
“I admire that we both think a lot about, ‘It’s all about the kids,’” Hornsby said. “Every decision we make, everything we do, is all about what’s best for the kids and the teachers are supportive of that as well. It’s very much a team dynamic not just in our leadership style but with our faculty and staff and students.”
Porter said Hornsby absolutely loves the children and feels that will be her greatest asset in the position.
“She is just top notch,” he said. “Those two years working with her was the highlight of my professional career.”