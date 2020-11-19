The Alexander City Chamber Commerce is still planning to hold the annual Hometown Christmas Parade.
As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Tallapoosa County and with Alexander City Schools currently conducting education in a virtual environment, Alexander City Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Ed Collari the parade is still set for 6 p.m. Dec. 7 and officials are constantly monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As of right now it is still on,” Collari said. “With it being outdoors and a long parade route to allow people to spread out or stay in their car, we are still comfortable with it.”
The parade route starts at Comer Street and travels Cherokee Road and Church Street through the round about and finishes on Tallapoosa Street.
Collari said the chamber is reaching to past participants in the parade.
“We are gauging participation,” Collari said. “Assuming those are strong and everything else stays about the same, we will keep it on. We will encourage participants to wear masks and encourage everyone to spread out along the route. We will continually evaluate the situation and will make a change if needed.”