As in-class instruction is shut down for the remainder of the school year, children are closing out distance learning for their grade. Teachers are offering virtual activities and communication, take-home packets and more flexibility among deadlines.
While the new norm is an adjustment for students, it’s also one for parents who are taking on the role as educators. Parents who have been homeschooling their children for years have some insight about how to navigate those uncertain waters.
The most important tip is to retain some form of schedule, according to Equality resident and mother of two Crystal Heffelfinger.
“Schedules are great even at home,” she said. “Otherwise things can get pushed off or put off and keeping them on a schedule is important.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website said building structure within a home, especially during times like the coronavirus pandemic, is important so everyone is on the same page. The CDC recommends following three key ingredients to do this: consistency, predictability and follow-through.
“Anchor sleep and meals when possible,” Dadeville resident and parent of four Micah Bennett said. “But be flexible and try times and orders that work best for you. Don’t be rigid but still maintain a routine. It’s hard to find that fine line.”
Bennett also encourages parents the flexibility to take time on certain subjects or assignments that particularly interest students.
“Most activities I set up for the day should take about 15 to 30 minutes but take as long as a child wants as long as there is education and exploration,” she said. “Also, playtime is a childhood requirement. Try your hardest to be involved with that and incorporate life skills into playing.”
Bennett said being present, making children feel loved, safe and wanted and speaking to kids with respect are important tips for handling the added time at home. While there are moments both parents and kids will get frustrated, keeping emotions in check are key.
“My No. 1 tip is breath, pray and mediate,” Bennett said.
There are so many unique ways for kids to be learning and not even know they are by making information personal and relatable while keeping it fun and interesting.
“Our kids always liked when we would participate and learn along with them and the younger kids in particular love the hands-on activities,” Heffelfinger said.
Sometimes parents have to educate themselves on subjects first to refresh their own memories, which is very possible and parents shouldn’t feel bad about it.
“As the kids have gotten older, I’ve had to refresh my own memory on some things,” Heffelfinger said. “Being hands on is a big part of that. You can’t teach them if you don’t know it.”
Heffelfinger doesn’t want parents to become discouraged if their child doesn’t seem to be advancing as they had hoped.
“The first thing I would say is remember all kids work at different paces,” Heffelfinger said. “Try not to stress about feeling like your child may be falling behind, especially if you’ve never had to do this before.”
Heffelfinger homeschools her two daughters, Mimi, 13, and Lacey Rae, 15, and said students all learn differently in terms of technique. This is a good time for parents to connect with children to integrate things that help them better understand what they’re learning.
“Some are more visual; some more auditory; see which way they learn the best,” Heffelfinger said. “It’s a great time for parents and kids now at home because before they were only getting one type of stimulation for interaction and they can explore other ways of learning.”
Bennett encourages teaching social and life skills as well cooking.
“Food preparation is should be included in daily lessons,” Bennett said. “Not only should they be able to cook for themselves and it’s beneficial for a family to function but its also beneficial to teaching. You can incorporate math, science and reading.”
She stresses parent interaction and fun crafts make learning more enjoyable.
“Arts and activities can be applied to any subject — math, science, history — and using games such as Mad Libs and word search can help with their (English language acquisition),” Bennett said.
Music is a great tool to incorporate into different subjects for history, math problems and memorization.
“Music tends to stick with you longer,” Heffelfinger said. “We listen to songs a lot and learn a lot that way. Some people like to make up their own but there are resources, CDs or Google songs.”
Physical education and exercise are also important to incorporate into the day, Bennett said.
“Run laps around the house, do sit-ups, have a dance party, play Wii or Xbox sports requiring body movement,” Bennett said. “And exercise with them; you need it too.”
For additional interaction or assistance in an unknown area of study, Bennett suggests utilizing FaceTime with family and friends.
“It’s not only good for social skills but you can encourage them to ask educational questions and play games,” Bennett said. “Maybe it’s reading a book together and alternating reading lines or having a coloring contest.”
Heffelfinger said her family is more comfortable using the library but during this time there are plenty of online resources available for all age levels.
“Don’t be afraid to ask for help,” Bennett said. “Find a support group, give yourself some grace. This is a new and difficult situation for you and that’s something that took me a long time to learn.”
While it may seem impossible to survive several months of what could be considered an extended summer vacation, Bennett encourages parents to think in 60-second intervals.
“You only have to survive 60 seconds,” she said. “It’s OK to not know how to handle this, especially right now with this being your beginning transitional phase. But count to 60 seconds and start again and I guarantee you will make it.”
For additional online educational resources, as recommended by the U.S. Department of Education, visit the following websites.
Department of Defense: STEM videos for students, parents and teachers to inspire
Department of Education National Center for Education Statistics: Kids’ Zone to learn about schools, play games and test your knowledge
Department of Energy: games and activities about energy
Environmental Protection Agency: games, quizzes and videos
Library of Congress: presentations and activities about history
NASA: interactive lessons about space, Earth, the solar system, STEM activities
The Kennedy Center: virtual tours
The Smithsonian: games, stimulations, virtual tours and exhibits
NOAA: use real-time ocean data to explore the environment
USGS: physical science, geography and maps