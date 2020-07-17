Dr. Mary Holloway loves a challenge and that’s exactly what makes her the ideal hire as director of Alexander City Schools virtual academy. And a challenge it will be starting a separate virtual academy from the ground up but one Holloway is ready to tackle with enthusiasm and drive.
“When I knew I was interviewing for the position, I already had a plan set up,” Holloway said. “I started researching many different virtual options both inside and outside the country from elementary school through high school to see what it entails and what needs to be done to progress through those grade levels.”
Superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said Holloway absolutely blew away the board when she applied.
“She already had a lot of things pre-done,” Lankford said. “She did her homework and went in there and articulated the next steps she would like to take for the students and teachers in our system.”
In her brand new position, Holloway is tasked with designing the schedule and curriculum of the virtual academy and staying up to date on technology.
“I was drawn to the job because when I was working on my doctorate I was a virtual learner so I have firsthand experience of its advantages,” Holloway said. “Also I enjoy working with the technology aspect.”
Deputy superintendent Dr. Beverly Price said, “I agree; she likes to take on new projects.”
Holloway believes one of the advantages to a virtual system is some students work or perform better on a virtual level and don’t require the constraints of a traditional classroom setting.
“And the con is that some students do need those bricks and mortar constraints,” Holloway said. “We need to make sure we meet the needs of students in a virtual environment and getting them used to the demands of a virtual school.”
Holloway and Price have already been doing some training on SchoolsPLP, the virtual platform developed by Alabama in 2004.
Some high school students will also utilize ACCESS virtual learning, which most are already accustomed to using in their daily schoolwork.
About a week ago, a notice of intent was made available to parents on the Alex City Schools’ website and Price said the school received 513 responses of interest in enrolling in the virtual academy.
“It was fairly equal across the grades and it’s about what we anticipated based on population of the schools,” Holloway said.
Twenty-one percent responded from Jim Pearson Elementary School; 18% from Stephens Elementary School; 17% from Radney Elementary School; 16% from Alex City Middle School and 29% from Benjamin Russell.
“This allows us to begin to lay some groundwork,” Holloway said.
While this number is not set in stone, it provides some insight into the number of students interested in participating in a virtual option of learning. There will be a registration deadline set for a later date.
The Return to Learn plan will be presented to the Alex City Board of Education at Tuesday’s meeting then made available to the public.
“This will give parents and students an idea of what a typical day would look like in a virtual setting and a traditional setting,” Holloway said.
The next step in the process is to determine the number of teaching units needed for each grade level and Holloway is aware that initial intent response rate may vary before registration closes.
“We thought we needed ‘x’ number of teachers but that number may change,” Holloway said. “Or it could stay the same.”
Some teachers may be reallocated to the virtual academy that are already hired to work in the school system while others could be new hires from outside the district.
Virtual teachers will work a regular schedule and have traditional duties throughout the day.
“They will be responsible for helping students get online, facilitate learning and check in,” Holloway said.
For elementary school, check in will be at 8:10 a.m. and if a student has not checked in by 8:30, the parent has to let the teacher know or else it could be declared an unexcused absence.
“Attendance is still a very important element for the virtual method,” Price said.
Holloway’s system of monitoring includes these morning check-ins that utilize a participation activity and holds students accountable.
“The other advantage of the virtual method is the flexibility it can offer for students and for parents based on their schedules,” Price said. “But the curriculum will follow state standards and meet pacing in line with traditional learning.”
Also, pacing and benchmarks are just as important in the virtual world as they will be inside the schools’ walls.
“The important point of the virtual academy for 2020-21 versus the spring of last year is that a lot of work was done at your own pace,” Price said. “This system will have more structure. Students can do it as they feel but there are still certain checkpoints to meet.”
Additional responsibility will include on-site check-ins where students may have to come to the virtual school itself. A location for this facility is still in the works of being secured.
“This will be there for students to work one on one with a teacher or maybe to complete an assessment,” Holloway said.
Students without reliable internet access may still partake in the virtual option and Price is looking into ways for that to happen.
“We will make every effort to provide them access,” Price said. “We’re looking into Mifi hotspots and putting hotspots on busses. If there are several kids in one area in the virtual program who need some access, we could park a bus near there. But if they have no access, we will make sure to provide equitable services.”
All virtual students grades kindergarten through second grade will receive iPads to use and those enrolled in third grade and up will utilize Chromebooks.
While socialization could be a key element to school and life learning for some virtual students, Price said another benefit to enrolling for the beginning of the school year is knowing exactly what to expect.
“In the traditional setting, as the coronavirus develops, students could go to a blended option or remote learning; it’s still an unsure factor,” Price said. “But once you’re in virtual, there is no question of the format.”
Holloway said she is still receiving calls daily about interested students and numbers continue to grow but ultimately she won’t know exactly what to expect until registration.
“We still have people calling wanting to know if they can sign up and once they know the details, they may change their minds,” Holloway said. “When we first started with the intent form, the numbers climbed everyday exponentially.”
For more details on the virtual academy, attend or call in to the Alexander City Board of Education meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The number to call in is 1-877-340-5647, using access code 3751. The approved Return to Learn plan will be released on alexcityschools.net by Wednesday.