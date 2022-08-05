In a “special invitation” letter mailed to “preferred customers” of the store, Holley’s Home Furnishings in Alexander City has announced they will officially close the business after a going out of business sale.
“After 62 years of operating a successful furniture store in the Alexander City trading area, Holley’s Home Furnishings will announce to the public in the very near future on local radio, TV and newsprint a going out of business sale. Closing our doors…forever,” the letter states.
Customers started receiving the letters Friday. The letter states that the store needs to “immediately eliminate” up to “one million dollars” worth of furniture.
The letter also announces “huge price cuts” in every department with savings “up to 76 percent.”
The letter invites customers who receive the letter to join in a special “invitation only” four-day liquidation sale between August 11-14. Only customers with the invitation mailed out can shop those days.
“This four-day-only, preferred customer sale is by invitation only,” the letter states. “You must bring this letter and present it at the door to gain entry. Absolutely no one can enter without it.”
After that, a going out of business sale will be open to the general public.
Holley’s Home Furnishings got its start in 1949 when Austin Holley went to work for Forbus Furniture in Alexander City. After a brief time away to serve in the United States Army, Holley began working for Home Furniture, and in 1960 purchased half of the store. Holley finished purchasing the Home Furniture store and renamed it Holley’s Home Furnishings in 1977.
In 1987, the store moved to its current location off Highway 22 in Alexander City. It is currently owned and operated by Austin’s son Ralph Holley.
This letter has been the only official announcement from Ralph Holley about the store closing.
The Outlook has made several attempts to contact Holley and all attempts have gone unanswered.
