Holley's Home Furnishings
Holley's Home Furnishings has recently locked doors to customers.

 By Kaitlin Fleming Managing Editor

In a “special invitation” letter mailed to “preferred customers” of the store, Holley’s Home Furnishings in Alexander City has announced they will officially close the business after a going out of business sale.

A letter mailed to customers of Holley's Home Furnishings in Alexander City announces a going out of business sale.

Kaitlin Fleming is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach Kaitlin, email kaitlin.fleming@alexcityoutlook.com.

