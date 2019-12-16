Gloria Idiaan has entered the holidays for the last 25 years with a piece of her missing — her daughter Chanty Shiverdecker.
Idiaan dreams of what she has missed over the last 25 years without her daughter who went missing in December 1994 and whose murder is still unsolved.
“It is always a struggle every December,” Idiaan said. “I struggled at work this week.”
The struggle is wondering what could have been — “What if?”
“It is a struggle when you see friends celebrating with grandchildren,” Idiaan said. “We haven’t celebrated Christmas like everyone else in 25 years. We have put a small tree a couple of times.”
Christmas was a holiday Shiverdecker, who would be 40 now, always enjoyed.
“She was always a big holiday person,” Idiaan said. “She really enjoyed it.”
Idiaan believes Shiverdecker enjoyed the holidays because of time spent with family and friends.
“She was always kind of a social butterfly in her own way,” Idiaan said. “She was in choir at church. At school, she didn’t hang out with the ‘in’ crowd. She hung out with the misfits.”
Idiaan said her daughter didn’t fit in with others because she was different.
“She was albino,” Idiaan said. “She was also legally blind. She was in the band. She had to memorize her music because she couldn’t see.”
Shiverdecker’s blindness created challenges but Idiaan said her daughter learned to overcome.
“I don’t think most people know she was blind,” Idiaan said. “She would wear both contacts and glasses at the same time. She didn’t have any depth perception. She couldn’t tell if objects were coming or going.
“One day she was riding her bicycle down a hill. She saw a car was down a ways but thought it was moving away from her. Before she knew it, she hit the back of a parked car. The driver of the car called me; she was OK.”
Idiaan said the family lived in a small town in the Midwest and everyone there knew she was blind. Shiverdecker was a manager on the school’s basketball and volleyball teams. The family moved to Alexander City and Shiverdecker entered school on Halloween Day 1994. Idiaan said her daughter didn’t let the move stop her.
“She tried out for the basketball and made it,” Idiaan said. “She made the team. She was going to be a benchwarmer, but she was OK with that. She wanted to be part of a team.”
That basketball team would be the last people to see the 15-year-old, light blonde haired, glasses wearing girl alive.
Idiaan never saw her daughter again. Shiverdecker was leaving a Friday evening basketball practice at Radney Elementary School on Dec. 9, 1994 and she was never seen alive again. Her body was found weeks later, Feb. 24, 1995, in Coosa County.
“She was exposed to the elements outside for 14 weeks before she was found,” Idiaan said. “Animals had gotten to her.”
After Shiverdecker was found, her mother never laid eyes on Chanty, but she has a gift she can never let go of.
“I didn’t see her then but asked for some hair,” Idiaan said, fighting back tears. “It is framed with a photo of her so I see it every day.”
A quarter of a century has passed since Shiverdecker was reported missing and found dead. Idiaan has her theories and list of suspects but time is catching up.
“One of my prime suspects is dead,” Idiaan said. “Another has moved out of state. I don’t know what (law enforcement) has for evidence. As far as I know, they don’t have DNA. I have the autopsy report; they found only hers.”
Idiaan is asking for help with her daughter’s case.
“If you remember a car with white hair in it, say something please,” Idiaan said. “Since she was albino, the white hair would not be common.”
Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said the Shiverdecker case is still active nearly three decades later.
“It has never been a closed case,” Turner said. “With investigations we have had turnover from time to time but it is good to have fresh eyes on the case.”
Since Shiverdecker was reported missing in Alexander City and found in Coosa County, Turner said the Alexander City Police Department and the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office are working together on the case.
“They are going back through previous interviews, 25 years of information,” Turner said. “Technology has changed a lot in that time, especially for law enforcement. There will be items we resubmit for testing.”
Turner said those with information about Shiverdecker’s disappearance and death are asked to call the Alexander City Police Department at 256-234-3421 or the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-377-2211.