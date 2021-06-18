Alexander City, AL (35010)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy early. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 74F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.