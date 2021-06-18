Hit and Run Collision on 63 and Airport Drive
A vehicle was damaged in a wreck on Alabama Highway 63 and Airport Drive on Friday, June 18, 2021. 

One woman was transported to the hospital after a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of Cherokee Road and Airport Drive Friday.

Two individuals fled the scene on foot, police said, one of which has been apprehended.

No further information is available at this time.