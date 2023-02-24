It was the mid-2000s when Virginia Robinson found out the Head Start building in Alexander City was going to be named for her.
After 42 years of working in the program, that day she also became the first Black female to have a building named after her in Alexander City. Robinson said it all started in 1997 when she stepped in as a parent leader for the program.
“Parent involvement is a must. It was a prerequisite then in the early years and it still is,” Robinson said. “There’s this belief that I know to be the truth, that for a parent to witness what takes place in the center the parent has to become educated and take those things into the home.”
At the time her daughter was attending Head Start and, in those days, it only offered a summer program. She later became a teacher assistant, then a daycare supervisor for the newly formed afternoon program, a teacher, center director, assistant educational director, educational director and program director.
Educational director was her first position in the central office overseeing teachers, curriculum and assessments. She then moved to program director.
“This was quite a challenge,” Robinson said. “I had supervised staff at the centers, but now onto supervising specialists. There was one person to each component of Head Start — the educational director, the social services director, parent involvement, nutrition and health.”
Robinson said she needed each of them for Head Start to work. It was not about the “I,” but the “us,” she said.
During her time as program director, she was awarded a grant founding the first pre-K program in the county, which still continues today. Robinson said one of the aspects she is most proud of is the program always had a good review from the regional office.
“I’m not saying they didn’t find things wrong,” she said. “If they didn’t find something they wouldn’t have a job, but all the years that I worked we never had a bad review. And this is evidenced by the fact that over the state I would guess that over half of the programs are not operating now, but we are still here.”
In 2013 there was a federal shutdown of Head Start programs with 16 centers in Alabama closing, which affected nearby counties such as Coosa and Talladega, according to an AL.com article. However, Tallapoosa County’s center remains open serving Coosa County as well.
Former executive director David Boleware got started in the Head Start program as Robinson’s assistant director while she was the educational director. Boleware later became in charge of a different program.
When Boleware came back to Head Start the roles were flipped and he was her supervisor as executive director while she was program director. During that time, he said they were able to travel around the country together going to Head Start conferences.
“Her love for Head Start were words beyond what I could describe,” Boleware said. “She was caring — not only for the children but for her students.”
When Head Start bought the building, Robinson sent out requests for people to submit possible names. Boleware told her to not send anymore, and the rest will go through him. She said she was a little confused but did as he asked.
Boleware then recommended to the board it name the Alexander City center after her, and the board approved the request unanimously.
“I had worked hard but I didn’t expect the center to be named for me,” she said. “That was quite a shock.”
Robinson later retired from Head Start in 2009. The V. Robinson Head Start building is located at 277 Tallapoosa St. and it is run through the Community Action Committee to meet child development needs for low-income families.