A piece of local history was represented Sunday as a historical marker was unveiled at Darian Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Tallapoosa County. Church members stood along the church’s hill on Pearson Chapel Road and witnessed the unveiling for the historical cemetery, which was established in 1859.
According to the online Historical Marker Database, there are 48 other markers in Tallapoosa County.
“Who would’ve thought in 1859 that we would be standing here — here this day some 160 years later — to just say thank you for the journey and to unveil this marker,” church commissioner Sis. Gertrude Holmes said.
Four deacons purchased the land for the sole purpose of beginning a cemetery, an academy and a church. Since 1859, the cemetery has continued to serve the Darian community in Alexander City.
The Darian School was started in 1862 and served the community for more than 100 years until it closed in May 1962. Five students from the school were present at Sunday’s unveiling.
This marker means the cemetery is listed on the Alabama Historic Cemetery Register. The marker was erected this year by the Tallapoosa County Commission.
Rev. Larry D. Shealey is the pastor of the church and said none of this could’ve been accomplished without Holmes’ hard work.
Holmes thanked those who were present and had a hand in helping establish the marker then she extended one last thank you.
“Above all, (thanks goes to) God,” Holmes said.
The cemetery and church have been the stabilizing factors of the Darian community, according to church officials.
The church also had a special service to celebrate its 158th anniversary Sunday. Apostle W.T. Traylor of Liberty Life Christian Center was the guest speaker.
The church, which was built in 1861, has since been rebuilt and renovated.
Research and interviews have revealed during the early years, Darian was pastored by Rev. Christian, Rev. Trotter, Rev. R.L. Lee, Rev. Bartos Patrick and Rev. Mann Nunn. Official records were not kept early on and throughout time, some records were lost due to reconstruction. As a result, this list of pastors may not be complete.
The most detailed records of the church began in 1947 when Rev. E.W. Ellis became pastor. Ellis served as pastor of Darian for 28 years.
Under his leadership, Rev. C.F. Ransaw, Rev. T.L. Holley and Rev. Virgil Harrell were all called into the gospel ministry. The Board of Trustees consisted of deacons Coster Harrell, Dan Howell, John Tuck, Hazell Harrell and Arthur Wyckoff.
After Ellis’ retirement in 1975, Virgil Harrell accepted the appointment as pastor. Harrell served as pastor for 10 years until his passing in 1985. Under his leadership, Bro. Edward Johnson and Bro. John Daniel were added to the deacons’ board.
At the time of Harrell’s passing, Rev. Troy Holley accepted the responsibility of temporarily pastoring the church until a new leader could be appointed. In 1986, Rev. Bobby Driscol assumed the role as pastor.
During his leadership, church services were extended to twice a month on the first and third Sundays. Bible study also began along with several other auxiliaries. The men and women’s restrooms were renovated and a pastor’s study was added.
In 1989, Shealey assumed the role as pastor of Darian.
Church officials said Shealey has been instrumental in the spiritual growth of the Darian community. Under his leadership, Darian Baptist Church became Darian Missionary Baptist Church and underwent more construction. An indoor baptismal pool was added, along with classrooms, a nursery and a fellowship hall.
Throughout the years, many were called into ministry with Shealey at the helm. These include Rev. Robert Johnson, Rev. Reginald Gilmore, Rev. Patrick Gamble, Rev. Peoples, Rev. Edwards and ministers Joann Shealey, Shelia Powell, Mary Ann Jones, LeBron Spradley Melissa Alexander, Tameka McGhee and David Ford.
In 2001 the Ruby Mission was established to provide for those in need of assistance. An additional church van was purchased that year as well. Three years later, Bro. Herbert Harrell was added to the deacons’ board and also Bro. James Black.
In 2018, Sis. Bonnie Leonard became the Darian Anointed Voices of Praise Choir director and Bro. Nija Hawes the minister of music with the assistance of Bro.
Johnathan Williams.
The church is still moving people through its worship after 158 years. Darian church officials said through God’s grace and mercy the church will continue to serve as an example of hope and a place of refuge.