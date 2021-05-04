PHOTOS: Fire at First United Methodist Church

This is a developing story.

Alexander City's First United Methodist Church's historic Green Street campus caught fire Tuesday, suffering extensive damage to its bell tower. 

Alexander City Fire Department responded to the call around 8 p.m. Tuesday shortly after severe thunderstorms rattle the area. The bell tower burst into flame as firefighters called for help from several neighboring volunteer fire departments for extra water to put out the blaze.

The First United Methodist Church is a registered Alabama historical site. The church was built in 1872.

