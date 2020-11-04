Buffy Colvin is no stranger to most around Alexander City.
Colvin’s infectious smiles and willingness to speak with anyone led her to beginning serving as a member of the Alexander City City Council four years ago. Colvin’s young political career is blossoming as she was elected council president at Monday’s organizational meeting of the council. Colvin is the first Black person and first woman to be elected Alexander City council president.
“Wow,” was all Colvin could say after presiding over her first meeting.
Garland Gamble was the first Black person to serve as council president in 1993.
“I was president pro tem,” Gamble said. “Mr. Tom Kennedy got sick and couldn’t serve so I took over the president role.”
Gamble went on to serve as Tallapoosa County Commissioner from 1994-1998. Gamble said the election of Colvin is important.
“It’s historical,” Gamble said. “It’s great she is the one elected the first Black and first female president of the council. I think she is ready for it.”
The vote of confidence came quickly after all six councilmembers were sworn in by municipal judge Randy Haynes. Councilmember Eric Brown said several wanted to be council president and despite Brown’s desire to serve as council president he quickly nominated Colvin.
“I wanted to be council president; Bobby (Tapley) wanted to be council president; Scott (Hardy) wanted to be council president,” Brown said. “We all can’t be president. She and Bobby had the (Alabama League of Municipalities) certifications.”
Brown said the mindset he had to nominate Colvin was simple.
“You don’t have to be the person out front to be the leader,” Brown said. “With her, there wouldn’t be any fussing. I think it would be a united front coming right off the bat which is 100% true. It was the right thing to do.”
Hardy was elected as council president pro tem following a 4-2 vote.
New Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird was voted by the council to serve as superintendent of utilities.
Colvin also assigned councilmembers to committees with some help. Brown had been on the public works committee for the last four years.
“While I think we can all go from department to department, I think we should swap up,” Brown said.
Brown volunteered to serve on the public safety committee. Colvin assigned herself the finance committee. New councilmember Jimmy Keel was assigned to utility committee. Councilmember Chris Brown was assigned to the parks and recreation committee. Hardy was assigned to public works and Tapley to buildings and properties.
Gamble believes Colvin is very capable of doing a good job.
“I think she is ready for the role,” Gamble said. “She is even keel, gets around the community and has the pulse of the community.”
Gamble said Colvin is fit to transform the council into a more active legislative body.
“I personally desire to see the council more actively involved in the city government,” Gamble said. “I am excited to see what she can do.”
Colvin said Monday she will be relying on a team to serve as president.
“We are all council presidents,” Colvin said. “We all have to work together. Thank y’all for the vote of confidence.”
Colvin said she has already found her first of many coaches for the role of council president in city clerk Amanda Thomas. Thomas provided Colvin a packet just seconds after her election to help run the rest of the meeting.
“Amanda is the bomb,” Colvin said. “Her cheat sheets are amazing. I couldn’t have done the meeting without them.”