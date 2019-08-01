Alexander City’s Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters (HIPPY) is recruiting parents and guardians for its upcoming program starting Aug. 20.
HIPPY is a free program for parents of 2- to 4-year-olds that teaches parents how to educate their children and give them skills before kindergarten.
“Parents want to do what’s best for their children but sometimes they don’t know (how),” coordinator Barbara Thompson said. “It helps engage them in types of activities to do to go a little deeper to help their child and it helps them create a learning environment at home. When the child gets into school and there’s problems, if you’ve never sat down with a child at 7 or 8, it’s really difficult. But if you’ve done it when (they) were younger then it’s going to be a lot easier to work with them if you’ve established some kind of working relationship at home.”
Alexander City’s HIPPY started in 2008 and is a 30-week program. It involves a weekly home visit where a representative from the program will role-play activities for parents to do with their children and give them the supplies to do them. Parents also meet once a month at HIPPY’s office for lessons or to hear from speakers on nutrition or reading.
“If a parent’s more engaged with their child and their education they’re going to do better,” Thompson said. “That’s just the way it is. Even when they’re young … What we’ve heard from parents is the ones who get really into it do the program well.”
Children are given a book every month and parents are taught how to keep them engaged in it even after the first read.
“Children like books to be re-read and it gives you additional questions to ask and things so that the children stay involved,” Thompson said.
Thompson said the activities take 10 to 15 minutes a day for parents to engage with their children.
“It’s a really small investment,” Thompson said. “If you miss a day, you step up on another day. It’s not that big a deal as far as getting it in.”
Parents also learn educational terms such as reading comprehension and motor skills development so they can follow along at parent-teacher conferences.
“The parent is educated in those terms so they’re not thrown when somebody’s talking about reading comprehension or whatever,” Thompson said. “They’re taught those things through the curriculum. It empowers the parents to be the advocate for the child, which can be powerful for the parent as well.”
Thompson said organizers are hoping to start the program with 80 to 90 people. The program is also bilingual and home visits can be included in Spanish.
“A lot of parents will say, ‘Oh, they’re in daycare or they’re in Head Start; they’re in pre-K or whatever’ and that doesn’t matter,” Thompson said. “Helping the home is an addition. It doesn’t matter if they’re in another program.”
For more information on HIPPY or to register for the program, visit hippyac.org. HIPPY is located at 138 Heard Blvd. in Alexander City.