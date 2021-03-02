The Lake Martin area is best known for fishing, boating and swimming on sunny days in Alabama’s only treasured lake. These are not strictly summer time activities, but it's no secret that the summer months bring with them a wave of tourists ready to perpetrate a tan.
However, fun activities near Lake Martin are not all limited to the summer months - some are limited to winter.
The David M. Forker Island Hop Trail is one such activity.
The trail is only passable during the winter, when the water is low. When the Alabama Power Company Opens Lake Martin Damn in the fall, the water level drops seven feet and saddles of beach are revealed between the islands, allowing hikers to walk between them. On March 1Martin Damn is plugged and the water level rises to full pool - quickly separating the archipelago.
I was invited to hike the three mile trail with Mike Wilson, Mary Montoya and Mary’s dog Bull.
Wilson is a member of the Cherokee Ride Alpine Trail Association (CRATA), who built the Island Hop Trail along with three other trails around Smith Mountain. Wilson, Montoya and Bull hike an average of 15 miles a week. Montoya and Wilson say hiking the shoreline is a great excuse to collect driftwood. Bull also loves driftwood, but prefers to play fetch with it instead.
First stop along the trail was a detour to the Smith Mountain Fire Tower. Completed in 1939 the 90ft tower would be manned during fire season as an advanced warning against forest fires. The tower was abandoned in 1980 and was deeded to CRATA in 2010. Now it’s a windy climb for tourists which gives an excellent view of Lake Martin.
The trails were designed by CRATA founder Jimmy Lanier. They wind around Smith Mountain in a way that forgoes ease of construction and emphasizes scenic vistas. As Wilson put it, “we formed the trail based on how beautiful the view was, not how easy it was to cut.” CRATA estimates 30,000 people visit their trails in the Tallapoosa River Valley.
Ancient Driftwood, interesting geology and glittering geodes entice hikers to explore the islands.
The islands offer a peaceful getaway and a bench is set up on a nearby peninsula.
There are a few weeks before the trails become inaccessible due to rising water levels.
The Island Hop trail is accessible to novice hikers and the rocky shores of the Islands are well worth the trip.