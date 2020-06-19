Rock into the July 4 weekend at The Landing at Parker Creek with Taylor Hicks, professional fireworks and patriotic pride.
Alabama native and American Idol winner Hicks will perform a free concert at 7:30 p.m. July 3 with two accompanying video screens aimed at the water for concertgoers to enjoy from either their boats or on land.
“It’s kind of like Aquapalooza, along that vain,” The Landing owner Herb Winches said. “My friend David Upton, owner of CraneWorks, we were talking one day and are both friends with Taylor Hicks. We talked about putting something together to celebrate the July 4 weekend and one thing just led to another.”
Winches chose July 3 so as to not conflict with Russell Lands On Lake Martin’s annual fireworks show and concert July 4 at the Lake Martin Amphitheater.
“Taylor Hicks was supposed to go overseas for a lot of concerts but that all got canceled, so it worked out,” Winches said.
An added surprise is Hicks will perform his Bob Seger set, which Winches said had gotten positive feedback.
“Everybody says it’s fantastic,” Winches said. “You wouldn’t think his voice would match but it’ll be pretty special.”
The vast stage will be professionally assembled and lit and the company shooting off the fireworks is fully licensed, insured and bonded.
“It’s going to be a big-time event,” Winches said. “Everything is put together and contracts have been signed.”
CraneWorks and Sunrise Docks are the main sponsors of the event, which is free to the public. The Landing’s kitchen will close down at 7 p.m. but the bar will remain open for the remainder of the show.
Winches is calling the event Splash Landing and will be giving away swag and other free items to add to the celebration.
“People are pent up and want something to do,” he said. “We thought this would be great. If you don’t want to come in, you can sit out in the water.”
To accommodate social distancing restrictions, there will be red balls anchored in the water with lines for boats to tie off and enjoy the show. Also, areas will be roped off 6-feet horizontally across the Parker Creek point on land.
“We’re trying to keep everybody safe,” Winches said. “We’re trying to respect it as much as we can and control it the best we can. But at a concert anything can happen. The most important thing is to provide all the necessary precautions and hope people act responsibly.”
People feel safe at outside venues, Winches said, so seasonal business has been great.
“We just want to make this special to celebrate the day,” he said.