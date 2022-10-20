Alexander City children will travel back in time this Friday.
Heritage Day will return to Jim Pearson Elementary School later this week after a four-year hiatus. According to first grade teacher and event organizer Whitney Miller, the day explores Alabama’s history, including early settlers' lifestyles and culture.
“We want to be able to share with students about their heritage and culture, including things that they may not know and different things to taste and touch that they've never experienced before,” she said.
The annual celebration has been in hiatus since 2018, with Miller attributing the COVID-19 pandemic largely to the event’s absence. The festival’s long-awaited return, however, has fueled much anticipation and excitement this year among both students and participants, according to Miller.
“I think there's excitement and anticipation to be able to have this event again. We are excited for this fun event for our students, and having this cultural experience for your senses,” she said.
With the grand resurgence, Miller explained that the students will participate in a local tradition that has amazed children for generations.
“I can remember being a student at Jim Pearson almost 40 years ago, and this was an event that I looked forward to and anticipated each year,” Miller said.
On Oct. 18, students will arrive at a school that has been transformed into early colonial America, with teachers dressed as pioneers and historically-inspired simulations spread across Jim Pearson’s campus.
Many simulations will tap into students' senses for an immersive experience, including music from a hammer dulcimer, and various livestock that children can pet. As a teacher, Miller Feels the sensory factor enhances the educational benefits, with the simulations more effectively cementing students in the time period and historical context.
“It's huge for students on every level. The more than they can experience through their senses, I feel like there's a deeper understanding. It is very important and valuable in showing how people survived,” Miller said. “We want them to just have fun, of course, but also have a meaningful experience.”
Other activities range old-fashioned pioneer games, a pumpkin patch, roping, wood carving, and much more.
According to Miller, several local storytellers will also convey Alexander City’s history through folklore tales and Native American artifacts, including bows and arrows from indigenous tribes. The local storytellers present will include: Muriel Patterson, Bonny Wilson, Robin Whetstone, Barbara Sokol, Diane & Rodney Meadows, Johna Channell, and Kenny Dean.
“They can talk about our history and community. We're leaving that up to the storytellers to share what they would like,” Miller said.
Overall, Miller noted students will participate in over 18 cultural and historically-focused festivities.