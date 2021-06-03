A nationwide price surge in building materials has left new construction projects on the table, but in the meantime, the Tallapoosa County Board of Education is working to finish up ongoing projects.
Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Ray Porter gave an update on activity taking place in Dadeville, New Site, Reeltown and Camp Hill during a school board work session Tuesday.
"It sounds like folks have been busy," board member Michael Carter said.
Here's the latest:
Dadeville
The foundation has been laid — literally — for Dadeville High School's field house after several weeks of moving around dirt to keep the building from turning into a swamp (the old field house suffered drainage issues).
Construction of the $2 million project began earlier this year and is expected to be complete by fall football season.
"For the Dadeville field house, they will begin laying blocks this week," Porter said. "They have all the metal door frames in place. The plumbing is in place, the slab has been poured and the prep work in the parking lot is underway."
Porter also thanked the City of Dadeville for hooking up the field house to the city's water lines.
Horseshoe Bend
Horseshoe Bend School's long-awaited auditorium is scheduled for completion one year after breaking ground on the $3.3 million project last summer.
"The Horseshoe Bend auditorium is on schedule now and scheduled to be completed in August," Porter said.
Earlier this year the Tallapoosa County Board of Education also started soliciting bids for exterior renovations and a new HVAC system; the latter will be covered using federal COVID-19 relief funds to improve air circulation.
This month, Porter will also recommend the school board start seeking contracts for a new gym floor for Horseshoe Bend's elementary-aged students. Dadeville and Reeltown elementary schools will also be upgrading their gym floors.
"If Reeltown's going to have a new floor and (Dadeville) is going to have a new floor, the Horseshoe Bend floor is still just a concrete floor," Porter said. "So we're going to bid this and I'll bring up the recommendation to the board."
Reeltown
As Tallapoosa County Schools finishes up construction of Reeltown Elementary School, the school system is in talks with the Alabama Department of Transportation (DOT) over who has to pay for improvements to the intersection of state highways 49 and 120. Porter said he'd sit with the DOT Friday.
As for the building itself, "Reeltown Elementary has begun to put the brick facade on the kitchen area of the new school and hang roofing material over the new kitchen area," Porter said. "And the latter part of the building, I think it's section B, is receiving its trusses now. That should finish up within the next ten days and then the building will be in the dry."
Last year the board approved a $12.5 million bid for the new school, to be built behind Reeltown High School, as a much-needed upgrade from the current Reeltown Elementary built in 1929. Tallapoosa County Schools broke ground on the project last June.
Porter and board member Martin Johnson, who represents Reeltown, also thanked Tallapoosa County commissioner George Carleton Jr. for getting rid of the trailer blighting the entrance to Reeltown High School.
Edward Bell
Workers began on the replacement of the Edward Bell Career Technical Center roof in April and are due to finish up on the new skin roof soon, Porter said.
"The skin is attached," he told board members. "Now they'll complete the trim work around the roof area and that should be completed this week."
As of last week, Tallapoosa County Schools is out for summer. The board of education is holding its next regular meeting Monday, June 14 at 5 p.m.