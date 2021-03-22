On Monday, Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) moved to its next phase of vaccine eligibility, opening up COVID-19 vaccines to more than half of Alabama adults, according to state health officer Dr. Scott Harris.
For those yet to receive the jab, here's a list of all vaccine providers in Tallapoosa County known to The Outlook. Providers can only schedule appointments as vaccine doses are made available through the state and federal government, so not all locations will be able to schedule appointments at all times.
Jackson Drugs & Gifts
Independent pharmacy Jackson Drugs got its first shipment of Moderna vaccine early in February. According to its Facebook page, locals 65 and above can schedule an appointment by stopping by the store to fill out an application and Jackson Drugs will contact them when ready. Jackson Drugs is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
1975 Cherokee Rd., Alexander City, AL 35010
Lake Martin Community Hospital
Lake Martin Community Hospital was one of the first 20 hospitals in Alabama to receive the state's first shipment of Pfizer vaccines in December. Locals who are currently eligible can make an appointment by calling Ivy Creek Healthcare's vaccine hotline, 334-478-6012. Vaccine appointments are scheduled as vaccines become available. Lake Martin Community Hospital received its latest shipment of Pfizer doses last week. The hospital is also scheduling Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations at its pharmacy.
201 Mariarden Rd., Dadeville, AL 36853
MainStreet Family Care (Alexander City)
Alexander City's MainStreet Family Care clinic started offering Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in late December. Earlier this month, MainStreet had a crisis when it ran out of second doses across all Alabama and Georgia clinics but has since refreshed supply, sales and marketing officer Betsy Stewart said. Patients can schedule a vaccine appointment online.
2508 U.S. Hwy. 280, Alexander City, AL 35010
Russell Medical
Russell Medical received its first Moderna vaccines in late December. The hospital received its first shipment of Pfizer vaccines last week. Locals can schedule a vaccine appointment at Russell Medical's urgent care center or emergency department by calling 256-329-7145. Vaccine appointments are made as vaccines become available. The hospital is expecting its next shipment through ADPH this week.
3316 U.S. Hwy. 280, Alexander City, AL 35010
Tallapoosa County Health Department (Alexander City)
ADPH started opening up vaccine clinics at health departments including Tallapoosa County's in late January. Alabamians ran register for vaccine appointments through their county health department online or by calling Alabama's vaccine hotline, 1-855-566-5333. At present, no vaccine appointments are available at the Tallapoosa County Health Department. Availability is subject to change as more vaccines are made available through ADPH.
2078 Sportplex Blvd., Alexander City, AL 35010
Walmart (Alexander City)
Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies started offering vaccines in Alabama in February, including the Alexander City Walmart. Customers can check for availability according to zip code on the Walmart website. At present, there are no appointments available at the Alexander City location. Locals can check back on the website or by calling the pharmacy at 256-234-7172.
2643 U.S. Hwy. 280, Alexander City, AL 35010