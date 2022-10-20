In early-October, Dadeville commemorated a local that dedicated her life to helping her neighbors.
Over a hundred people converged at Pennington Park Saturday, Oct. 8, for the ‘Pink Out the Finale Walk,’ an annual marathon that honors breast cancer survivors. Attendees this year, however, paid homage to a particular survivor, Clara “Jan” Cox Pearson.
Pearson championed breast cancer awareness throughout Tallapoosa County and Alabama for over 20 years, and organized an awareness walk every year in Dadeville. This summer, she passed away, inspiring her only daughter to take up her mantle.
Shernita Lockhart joined others in remembering her mother during the walk this year, describing the day as filled with emotions.
“It's been difficult this year because I call this the finale, the last walk in her memory, but I can say I'm proud. I'm so proud of what she left behind,” Lockhart said.
A cherished tradition, Lockhart described planning the event as an annual bonding moment for her family.
“By this time, she would have been preparing for the walk, and would have called me,” Lockhart said. “I would tell her, ‘don't worry about it mom, I got this.’”
Lockhart strived to fulfill that promise as the Dadeville community adorned pink, waved banners and walked the streets in solidarity with her family earlier this month. Fellow survivors embodied Pearson’s advocacy with uplifting stories throughout the walk.
Pearson's experience with breast cancer began at 16 years old when she received a diagnosis. Despite losing both her breasts to the disease, Pearson completed treatment, but faced significant trauma from the ordeal, according to her daughter.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“That took a toll on my mom having to deal with that, and going back to school. Kids can sometimes be cruel, trying to ask what happened,” Lockhart said. “Mom didn't just jump back into it overnight. It took into her later years of adulthood.”
However, Lockhart explained that her mother’s demeanor shifted in 2001 after she was diagnosed with stage four lymphoma cancer at 28 years old.
“It took her back to a dark place because she had to fight for me, trying to make sure that I was okay,” Lockhart said.
Lockhart endured both chemotherapy and radiation, but ultimately recovered. Afterwards, she noted that her mother harnessed the experience into a cause to help people.
“She always said that being as strong as I was gave her security to keep moving forward and so she focused more on cancer and wanted to talk about it,” she said.
Lockhart explained that her mother supported other survivors and helped them with everything from transporting them to and from treatment, to delivering food, and even comforting them after surgeries.
“She wouldn't just wait for them to come to her. She would be trying to make sure that they got treatment,” Lockhart said. “Some of them became depressed and wouldn’t know which way to go so she would uplift them.”
As Lockhart reflects on her mother’s legacy, she feels that her lasting impact will be felt in the lives that she touched.
“I know her legacy will live on because they'll continue to speak her name,” she said. They will say Jan did this for me. My prayer is that they pick it up and carry on from where she left off,” she said.