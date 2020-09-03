Joe Daniel Stallions was scheduled to be in front of a Coosa County district court judge Friday — but no more.
The hearing has been delayed as one party crucial to the case has been required to undergo COVID-19 testing and the results of the test would not be known before the Friday hearing, according to court documents.
Stallions faces two counts of capital murder in the 21-year-old double homicide case where is alledged to have shot his mother Bobbie Dale Ingram, 38, and sister, Ingram’s daughter, Jodi Angelia Stallions, 17. Stallions was arrested last month after no arrests had been made since the murders just south of Rockford.
According to court records, Stallions had filed several motions including asking for bond and allowing Stallions to view the alleged crime scene with his defense attorneys to aid in his defense. The motions possibly would have been heard Friday.
Several witnesses and information from state agencies had been subpoenaed by Stallions’ defense team for the hearing.
No new date has been set for the hearing.