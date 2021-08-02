Jackson Apothecary will cut a ribbon to its New Site location Thursday.
While the pharmacy will be a mainstay in the community for years to come, its neighbor Health Partners of New Site will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
“We are partnering to hold a vaccination clinic on Thursday,” Russell Medical director of marketing Susan Foy said. “In addition to the vaccine, we are holding a small health fair where patients get small health screenings.”
Foy said the health fair will allow guests to get blood pressure and other vital signs checked as well as meet some of the staff of Russell Medical and Jackson Apothecary.
The ribbon cutting will occur at 10 a.m. and the health fair will be from 9 a.m. to noon.
Many other providers also have the COVID-19 vaccine available. The Alabama Department of Public Health has links to locations with the vaccine and other information related to COVID-19 and the vaccine on its website www.alcovidvaccine.gov.