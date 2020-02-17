While there have been no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Alabama as of Friday, health officials at the state and local level are keeping a close eye on the virus and have procedures in place to train staff on how to screen patients.
The Coronavirus (COVID-19), is a respiratory disease caused by a new Coronavirus that was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China and continues to expand, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Currently, 15 people in the United States have tested positive for COVID-19 across seven states including Arizona, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin, according to the latest data provided by the CDC.
The CDC believes at this time symptoms of COVID-19 infection may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Symptoms can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to being severely ill and dying.
Sarah Beth Gettys, vice president of clinical services at Russell Medical, said the hospital stays in constant contact with the Alabama Department of Public Health to review data and stay on top of the latest developments with COVID-19.
“We stay in close contact with the Alabama Department of Public Health as our source of information, along with the Alabama Hospital Association,” Gettys said. “They will send data to us on the Coronavirus either daily or sometimes a few times a day.”
When a patient enters Russell Medical, Gettys said the hospital uses a screening process to protect faculty and staff.
“When the first cases happened in the U.S. we began monitoring with the CDC and we have an emergency preparedness team and infection control team and we talk about how it affects us,” Gettys said. “We do a screening and the first thing we ask patients is, ‘Have you traveled outside of the country or been to China?’ If so, we place them in isolation and handle them a little differently. We go through a process to train our leaders and protect our staff. We treat it as yes, we’re a small community but international travel is so prevalent that you just never know when someone has traveled outside the country.”
If a patient said he or she traveled to China a year or two ago, then that is out of the timeframe for the hospital to be concerned, according to Gettys. The hospital is more concerned if a patient said he or she traveled internationally within the last few weeks or months.
As far as prevention and minimizing risk of infection, Gettys said it’s similar to other types of viruses where constant handwashing can help stop the spread of the disease.
“I think it’s like anything; it’s airborne and people who are sick need to stay home,” Gettys said. “Cover your mouth when you sneeze and handwashing are the big precautions just like with any other flu or virus. It can be transmitted easily.”
In addition to being a global health issue, Auburn University supply chain management professor Glenn Richey said the outbreak is causing disruptions between U.S. companies and Chinese supply chain networks.
“The impacts are inevitable for any company sourcing either goods or services out of China, although they will vary from company to company,” Richey said in a release. “The underlying, inescapable factor is that these companies incorporate China into their supply chains for a reason, and that reason is typically cost. Chinese manufacturers succeed primarily because of their extraordinary efficiencies, which translates into lower costs. The value of their operations — be they product manufacturing, assembly or services — are high efficiency-based. Processes are very tightly cost-optimized, and margins are thin.”
The CDC has been closely monitoring the outbreak of COVID-19 and frequently updates its website with the latest summary data at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/summary.html.