Solutions Healthcare, a healthcare clinic specializing in diabetes prevention, is opening a new location in Goodwater next month.
Dr. Robin Brown, owner, diabetic educator and clinical pharmacist, currently operates three other Solutions Healthcare clinics in Clay and Randolph counties but has identified a need in Coosa County, the only county in Alabama without its own health department.
"Since the closing of the (Coosa County) Department of Public Health in Rockford, residents will be glad to know they have somewhere close by to seek accredited, low- or no-cost diabetic counseling," Brown said.
Solutions Healthcare offers Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES), an accredited program covered by most insurers, Brown said, in addition to other services.
"Some of our other specialties include help with high blood pressure and cholesterol, vaccines for preventative health, and nutritional counseling as well as all things related to healthy lifestyles," Brown said. "Healthy living doesn't just happen — we have to have a plan. And Solutions Healthcare can assist people with meeting those goals."
Solutions Healthcare's Goodwater clinic, located inside the city hall and waterworks building on North Main Street, is having a grand opening ceremony July 7 from 8 a.m. to noon.