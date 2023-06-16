Phil Dowdell was just 40 days away from graduation.
The 18-year-old had a scholarship to play football at Jacksonville State and had his whole life ahead of him.
Then suddenly that was all taken away from him, as Dowdell and three others including fellow Dadeville student KeKe Smith lost their lives at Dowdell’s sister’s birthday party.
While time seemingly stood still in the wake of the April 15 mass shooting, the days did indeed pass and graduation crept ever closer.
As graduation approached, Dowdell’s mother Latonya Allen knew her son needed to be represented at the ceremony.
In an ultimate show of emotion, Allen walked across Dadeville’s graduation stage and received Dowdell’s diploma.
“At first it was emotional, but then it was happy because I knew he would have been happy,” Allen said. “He accomplished everything that he wanted. There was just a part of me that had to do it. It made me feel a whole lot better once I did it.”
There has been a constant for Allen since the loss of her son, and that has been her family and friends.
As evidenced by the enormous crowd of supporters for Dowdell at graduation, Allen said his death has brought her group together in ways they never thought possible.
“There was a big crowd (at graduation),” Allen said. “I had a lot of support. I have such good family and friends. We have come so close through this time.”
As many big families are, Allen’s family was already close knit. While the hurting has not stopped, and it probably never will, the whole family shares in the hurt together.
The family celebrates and grieves as one, coming together as one living, breathing unit in Dowdell’s memory.
“We were a close family anyway,” Allen said. “We always came together. But when this all happened, all of us hurt the same. When I am hurt, my daughter, my brother, my sister hurts. All of us. There were some that came and supported me that I never knew would come.”
Since Dowdell’s death, Allen has received not only emotional support, but physical gifts in honor of her son.
Most recently, Dowdell’s uncle Antreal Allen dedicated his first ever clothing line to Dowdell.
Allen said she was “overwhelmed” with emotion when she heard that news.
Many others have also decided to wear Dowdell’s number for their college athletics, while some have chosen to ink Dowdell’s legacy on them forever with tattoos.
“A lot of people are keeping his name alive,” Allen said. “I will keep his name ongoing, and I am so thankful for the people that are keeping his name alive.”
In terms of physical remembrances for Dowdell, at the Coosa and Benjamin Russell alumni basketball game, game organizers dedicated shadowboxed jerseys to give both the Dowdell and Smith families.
At the Dadeville High School track banquet, the team and staff presented Allen with his last worn jersey, shoes and favorite baton.
Allen said she has received everything from bracelets to pillows in honor of her son. She has so much stuff in fact that, at her brother’s house, they are dedicated a whole room to items dedicated to Phil.
“We have everything that you could think of,” Allen said.
Alongside gifts, Allen said she has received phone calls from all over the globe, offering her words of encouragement and praise.
Dowdell’s smile was always a show stopper, but Allen never realized just how much her son mattered to the world.
“I did not think that my son, in his 18 years of life, that he left a legacy like this and could pull a community together,” Allen said. “That means a lot to me. I know he is watching over me.”