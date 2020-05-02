Coosa County’s Robert Shaw was the first COVID-19 patient at Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System (CAVHCS) last month and he is now one step closer to home.
The Montgomery CAVHCS medical facility discharged Shaw on Thursday after a 40-day hospital stay to complete his recovery in an acute rehabilitation facility.
Residents in Coosa County saw him frequently in Rockford.
“He was part of the courthouse security team,” Coosa County sheriff Michael Howell said. “He is a fighter. We have missed him and continue to pray for him and his family as he recovers.”
Howell said Shaw, a Marine Corps and Vietnam veteran, fell sick in March and sought medical help. Shaw was quickly admitted to CAVHCS before being diagnosed with COVID-19.
“Prior to his test result confirmation, he was intubated given his decline in respiratory status,” CAVHCS chief hospitalist Sawsan Alkurabi said in a release. “Thanks to the care of our multidisciplinary team that included respiratory therapists, nurses, an intensivist and the physicians, he beat the odds.”
Shaw was under CAVHCS care for 40 days, half of which were spent on a ventilator.
Alabama Department of Public Health has been constantly updating its cumulative numbers of positive coronavirus cases across the state every day and many have wondered how many of the the more than 7,000 who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.
“I’m pleased to report that at least at this moment that we have over 2,300 persons who are no longer ill or have recovered,” ADPH's Dr. Karen Landers said Friday morning. “That is a good number of people improving.”
Landers said things are looking promising about reopening businesses across the state but said everyone needs to be cautious as Alabama is a long way from being out of the woods. Read the full story here.