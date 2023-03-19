horseshoe bend students
Ayden Harris, left, Brayden Anderson, Lisa Rowe and Greenleigh Key attended the business tournament at Southern Union State Community College. 

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

Each year Southern Union State Community College hosts a business tournament, and this year three students from Horseshoe Bend School came home with trophies.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc.

