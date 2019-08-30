A 17-year-old Horseshoe Bend student has been charged with making a terroristic threat after making threatening comments Tuesday about bringing a weapon to the school and describing a hit list for Wednesday, according to a release from Tallapoosa County sheriff Jimmy Abbett.
At approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday, the Tallapoosa County School Resource Officer (SRO) for Horseshoe Bend School was notified by several students of a possible threat. Investigators with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department along with the SRO initiated an investigation into the threat.
The student was charged with making a terroristic threat, removed from the school and transported by Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department to the Department of Youth Services.
Making a terroristic threat is a Class C felony. The investigation is continuing with assistance from the New Site Police Department, Tallapoosa County Juvenile Probation and Horseshoe Bend School.