This year’s graduating class has suffered some major losses and the plan for a commencement ceremony is still up in the air so Horseshoe Bend senior advisors Julie Turner and Tanya Meadows found a way to still pay tribute to the school’s seniors.
With some obstacles along the way, including wind and wire cutters, all 55 senior photos of the HBS 2020 class are now on display in alphabetical order in school’s parking lot.
“We saw the idea on Facebook and thought it would be a good way to honor the seniors since they’ve postponed a graduation ceremony,” Turner said.
Meadows put the notice out on Remind, an app she uses to communicate with the students, and received many thumbs up approvals.
“We’ve had a lot of parents ask when (the photos) were going to be ready,” Turner said. “A lot of mommas are gonna cry.”
Service Printing in Alexander City printed the senior photos on large boards which were then stuck in the ground on metal posts. The windy day proved to be a challenge so the team installing the photos had to get creative. HBS ’15 graduate Madalyn Argo saved the day with a set of heavy-duty wire cutters. By shortening the posts, the boards had less of a chance to blow over. HBS ’15 graduate and Meadows’ daughter, Sydney Meadows, also was there to assist.
“Now installed, I will send the seniors a reminder and they can drive by and look,” Meadows said.
The senior photos were taken this time last year before the 2019 school year ended and the students will take home the blown-up versions home as keepsakes once they’re taken down.
“I told my family, I miss my students,” Meadows said. “There was so much left to still do. I hate it for the seniors but that’s why we do stuff like this.”
HBS principal James Aulner echoed the sentiment.
“It’s a great thing to do to honor the seniors in one of the few ways that we can,” Aulner said. “These guys gave up ballgames, prom, saying goodbye in the halls; it’s been a really challenging end of the year.”