The Generals took home 2A State Champion for the second time in a row at the Alabama Scholastic Competition Association High School Tournament.
With the second championship under their belts, Horseshoe Bend Scholar Bowl Captain Harrison Hunter said he really wasn’t sure if the win was going to happen, but they played hard.
While scholar bowl teams usually have nine members, the HBS senior high team is made up of eight students from ninth to twelfth grade.
Getting ready for the competition, the team meets once a week in Coach David Crouch’s room. Hunter explained that practices are like a mini tournament with buzzers and practice questions with all subjects covered in the practice questions.
“It can vary anywhere from math that you have never heard of… or sports questions, asking you about football, baseball, history questions about wars and painters and literature, just anything,” Hunter said.
Team member Cami Cook said what helps is each of them has a different strength as far as what subject they are knowledgeable in.
“Harrison is history; he knows everything you would want to know about history,” she said. “[Jadyn Young] is more Greek and mythology.”
The rest of the team chimed in explaining Nathan Speake and Jon Robert Tucker are good at the math questions and Ansley Lewis is good at the grammar questions.
During tournaments, the team has five seconds to answer each question, aside from math, which has fifteen seconds allotted for it. The person who buzzes first answers the question. However, if they get the question wrong, they can’t answer again until the question has finished.
At the state level, the scholar bowl team also has certain schools they compete against.
“It’s almost like practice, except you are competing against people who have also been practicing and you don’t know them as well,’ Hunter said.
Although, Cook added, there is more to their success than practicing and knowledgeable members.
“It’s not only about the people who do play because only five people can play [at the tournament],” Cook said. “It’s also important that you have people who will cheer you on even when you don’t win.”
The state tournament was held last month at Jefferson State Community College in Birmingham. In addition to the state competition, the team also won the county tournament this school year against Reeltown and Dadeville.