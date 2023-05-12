hbs scholar bowl
The Horseshoe Bend High School team members Ansley Lewis, left, Cami Cook Alayna Manley, Harrison Hunter, Nathan Speake, Jon Robert Tucker, Soloman Arnold and Jadyn Young pose in front of the trophy case. The scholar bowl team won 2A state champions for the second time last month.

 Abigail Murphy / The Outlook

The Generals took home 2A State Champion for the second time in a row at the Alabama Scholastic Competition Association High School Tournament.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

