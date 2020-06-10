During the month of June, any child aged 18 years or younger is welcome to a free breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday.
Horseshoe Bend and Reeltown schools will host summer feeding programs at 9 a.m. each weekday until all food is gone. Children do not need to be students of these participating schools to take advantage of this service.
Dadeville will not be participating this year due to its ongoing renovations.
Staff members ask drivers to remain in their vehicles and all meals must be consumed off site.
To drive-thru and pick up food at HBS, pull in front of the building. To pick up food in Reeltown, drive around the loop by the softball field.
This service will be available until June 30.