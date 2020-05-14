Horseshoe Bend will host its graduation ceremony at 5 p.m. Wednesday on the football field while practicing social distancing for both families attending and the seniors.
Each of the 55 seniors will be given six tickets, which will be color-coded to indicate seating on either the home or visitor side of the stadium. Spots will be marked off on the benches 6 feet apart from other families.
“We’re pretty much in line with what other schools are doing,” HBS principal James Aulner said. “We haven’t decided yet if we will assign name plates for families or if it will just be first-come, first serve.”
No one will be allowed on campus without a ticket, which will be checked when turning into the school off Highway 22.
“Families can then park in front of the school or at the very top parking lot, depending on the side of the stadium (they are assigned),” Aulner said. “Seniors will march in like normal, just social distanced. They will enter and exit from the same area of the stadium.”
Once the graduates are on the football field, they will be seated 6 feet apart in alphabetical order and called up to receive their diplomas.
“We will take a picture but I don’t know yet about shaking hands, maybe a fist bump or something like that,” Aulner said. “We’ll be done in about 30 minutes and students can meet their families back in the parking lot.”
The ceremony will be streamed on Facebook Live and broadcast by the local television station.
“It’s been a very long process,” Aulner said. “We had Plan A and after Gov. (Kay) Ivey issued her guidance; two days later state superintendent Dr. (Eric) Mackey issued his so we changed our plan to get it closer to what his recommendations were.”
Having the commencement ceremony outside made it possible to host a more traditional graduation.
“It’s going to be good,” Aulner said. “We’re very lucky.”