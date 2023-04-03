Hangar prices at Thomas C.Russell Air Field may finally change for the first time in years.
The council recently authorized Mayor Woody Baird to adjust rental rates for all hangars at the airport after the city council approved giving the mayor authority with a unanimous vote in March.
The city presently leases 30 hangars to the general public, according to a council resolution, which includes T-Hangars, Box Hangars and Land Lease Hangars.
Effective June 1, the resolution states proposed hangar rental rates will cost $2.25 per square foot.
Alexander City Parks and Recreation Department director Kasey Kaschak described the price change as overdue during a March 20 city council work session meeting.
“This is something that's been a long time coming and something that was expressed to me when I came on,” Kaschak said “There hasn't been an increase ,in terms of pricing, for hangers at the airport since we believed sometime in the early 2000s.”
For T-Hangars, specifically, he noted the city will apply set fees of $150 for Rows A and B and $125 Rows F and G based on two differentiating factors.
“F and G, you'll see that those are also priced differently because they are up close to the runway, and the ones that have the doors in front of them,” he said.
The city determined hangar prices based upon fair market value, which, according to a city council resolution, factored in a demand for rental airplane hangars and data from similarly-sized municipalities to Alexander City.
Kaschak said the process to determine rental amounts, who said gauging prices for Box Hangers proved difficult given a vast discrepancy in amenities between individual units.
“Some have extra bathrooms, some have upstairs storage, and over the years, they have had just things added and taken away. It was like comparing apples to oranges,” he said. “The most fair way that we established to handle pricing was to basically measure them in terms of square footage, which we determined to be $2.25 per square foot and apply that across the board.”
According to a city council resolution, rental amounts for hangers under the new contract, based upon the $2.25 square feet price, will range from $788 at the low end to $1,163 at the maximum.