For isolation precautions during the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare workers are wearing mask covers overtop their official N95 masks to extend their use.
“We have identified a particular type of N95 mask cover that we would love for those in the community who are interested to sew for us,” Russell Medical marketing director Susan Foy said in an email.
The fabric covers extend the life of the N95 surgical masks, which protect wearers from airborne particles entering their mouths or noses. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website, N95 masks are not intended to be used more than once. New medical releases are suggesting unique ways to properly extend the life of masks — these fabric covers being one of them, according to Russell Medical vice president of patient services Sarah Beth Gettys.
“We currently have plenty of personal protective equipment,” Foy said. “These covers will be helpful in protecting the integrity of the masks.”
Foy is asking the community to follow a specific design for mask covers Phoebe Putney used in Georgia and finish them off using either elastic or a tie. Those interested can download the instructions and pattern for the mask cover Russell Medical thinks will work best at russellcares.com. The drop-off point is the Professional Office Building 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We are extremely grateful to the community for keen interest shown to us regarding sewing these items,” Foy said.
Gettys said she and her sister started brainstorming designs that would work for this project.
“We found this cover online through a YouTube video from Phoebe Putney,” Gettys said. “They are well respected in our industry so we started reading what they had done.”
After testing out a few patterns, Gettys shared this particular one with other healthcare workers who all agreed it was comfortable and fit well.
“You don’t need to be worrying about your mask when you’re trying to take care of a sick patient,” Gettys said.
Employees can change covers as often as they want but must do so if it gets soiled.
“I want to stress that the staff will not be wearing these for any type of protection on their own; that’s not the intent,” Gettys said. “It’s strictly to extend the life of the N95 mask.”
Gettys suggested local churches could get together to tackle this project or groups of friends in groups of 10 or less interested in sewing. Members of Alexander City Methodist Church were ahead of the game in sewing masks when Selena Phillips’ daughter mentioned a need in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at UAB. Alex City UMC church member Ceila Weldon is now leading the local charge.
“Selena started Googling and found a YouTube video and sent out a text saying they needed some wire ties for the nose pieces,” Weldon said. “So I had some and when she told me what she was doing, I thought, send me the link and I can make some too.”
Weldon figured if nurses needed them at UAB, local hospitals and doctors’ offices likely needed them too. It snowballed from there and community members and churchgoers chipped in to be a part of the assembly line of not only mask makers but baggers and taggers adhering a Bible verse and sticker reading “Handmade with love by Alexander City Methodist Church.”
“I have cutters, sewers — it’s a whole line going,” Weldon said. “There is a shortage of elastic right now, which hopefully means our healthcare workers are being taken care of.”
Weldon has about 50 or 60 masks already sewn just waiting to be completed with elastic.
“I’ll be up till midnight, 2 a.m. sewing masks,” Weldon said. “I brought my fabric to the church to use. I have scraps like most seamstresses do and they’re too small to do anything with but enough to not want to throw them away. These are perfect for making masks.”
As the masks are completed, Weldon said she and church members are reaching out to see where they’re most needed including nursing homes.
“We’ll probably take whatever is left up to the hospital,” Weldon said. “That way they’re there and whoever needs them can get them.”
While it’s been stated that masks are not intended to replace the N95 face covers, they do add protection for those workers who are on the front line facing COVID-19.
“The way I’m looking at it, they are better than nothing,” Weldon said. “It’s extra protection on top of what they’ve got.”
Currently, Russell Medical has had no shortage of supplies but is preparing for the worst.
“We want our community to know, this is not out of a need due to a shortage,” Gettys said. “We’re talked to other communities and heard from colleagues — we’re just planning for the weeks ahead. This is a good way to be stewards of our resources.”