Halloween during a pandemic can be difficult to enjoy the many festivities but according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are steps to still partake in the fun.
Make trick-or-treating safer
- Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.
- Give out treats outdoors, if possible.
- Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take.
- Wash hands before handling treats.
- Wear a mask.
Mask protocol
- Make your cloth mask part of your costume.
- A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.
- Do not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make breathing more difficult.
- Masks should not be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing
Stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you
- Indoors and outdoors, you are more likely to get or spread COVID-19 when you are in close contact with others for a long time.
Wash your hands
- Bring hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Parents should supervise young children using hand sanitizer.
- Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before you eat any treats.
Decorate and carve pumpkins
- Decorate your home for Halloween.
- Carve pumpkins with members of your household or outside with neighbors or friends.
- Walk from house to house, admiring Halloween decorations at a distance.
Explore nearby fall festivities
- Go on an outdoor Halloween-themed scavenger hunt.
- Visit a pumpkin patch or orchard. Remember to wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently, especially after touching frequently touched surfaces, pumpkins or apples.
- Go to a one-way, walk-through haunted forest or corn maze.
Other ideas
- Hide Halloween treats in and around your house. Hold a Halloween treat hunt with household members.
- Hold an outdoor costume parade or contest so everyone can show off his or her costumes.
- Host an outdoor Halloween movie night with friends or neighbors or an indoor movie night with your household members