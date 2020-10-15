1029 harvest market trick or treating5.jpg
File / The Outlook Trick-or-treating is still a possibility for Halloween but the CDC has some tips for being safe while doing so.

Halloween during a pandemic can be difficult to enjoy the many festivities but according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are steps to still partake in the fun.

Make trick-or-treating safer

  • Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.
  • Give out treats outdoors, if possible.
  • Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take.
  • Wash hands before handling treats.
  • Wear a mask.

Mask protocol

  • Make your cloth mask part of your costume.
  • A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.
  • Do not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make breathing more difficult.
  • Masks should not be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing

Stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you

  • Indoors and outdoors, you are more likely to get or spread COVID-19 when you are in close contact with others for a long time.

Wash your hands

  • Bring hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people.
  • Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
  • Parents should supervise young children using hand sanitizer.
  • Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before you eat any treats.

Decorate and carve pumpkins

  • Decorate your home for Halloween.
  • Carve pumpkins with members of your household or outside with neighbors or friends.
  • Walk from house to house, admiring Halloween decorations at a distance.

Explore nearby fall festivities

  • Go on an outdoor Halloween-themed scavenger hunt.
  • Visit a pumpkin patch or orchard. Remember to wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently, especially after touching frequently touched surfaces, pumpkins or apples.
  • Go to a one-way, walk-through haunted forest or corn maze.

Other ideas

  • Hide Halloween treats in and around your house. Hold a Halloween treat hunt with household members.
  • Hold an outdoor costume parade or contest so everyone can show off his or her costumes.
  • Host an outdoor Halloween movie night with friends or neighbors or an indoor movie night with your household members

