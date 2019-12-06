U.S. Air Force Airman Hunter T. Hall recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
Hall is a 2019 graduate of Benjamin Russell and the son of Todd Hall of Alexander City.
Hall completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.