Half Moon Market & Interiors opened inside Carlisle’s when the popular drug store turned soda fountain re-opened in July 2019. Previously, Half Moon co-owners Vickie Herring and Robin Holcombe owned Madison Restoration for five years.
Offering a unique selection of upscale furniture, home interiors, gifts, jewelry, clothing and more, Half Moon is still operating online and encourages shoppers to check out its selections and sales at Half Moon Market & Interiors Facebook page or on Instagram @HalfMoonMarketAC.
“They can still shop by calling Robin or myself,” Herring said. “They can see our items online or anything they might have seen prior to closing, they can ask us about.”
Half Moon is also in the process of setting up a full online store, which should be up and running shortly. Check its social media pages for updates.
“People can reach out to us and we can take pictures of things in the store they might be interested in,” Herring said. “We’ll kind of be like a personal shopper.”
Items can then be mailed or delivered or Herring and Holcombe offer curbside pickup.
“We will arrange curbside pickup with customers who call us when they’re outside and we’ll put the item or bag down and go back inside,” Herring said. “Then they can get out of their cars and pick it up. We will send an invoice and they can pay from home. There is no personal contact whatsoever.”
Main Street Alexander City is giving away gift cards to area businesses and Half Moon Market is today’s chosen store. Visit the Main Street Alexander City Facebook page and be the first to answer the trivia question correctly to win.
For more information about Half Moon Markets & Interior, call 256-392-5600.