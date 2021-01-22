Kenneth Pike is counting his blessings after a fire destroyed his home Thursday night.
The Hackneyville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call on Highway 63 near the Clay County line.
“They were beating on the door last night,” a neighbor said. “We were in bed. It was bad.”
A neighbor was awoken as friends and firefighters were trying to locate Pike.
“I was gone,” Pike said Friday morning. “I was in Montgomery last night when all this went on. I come over the hill and saw all the fire trucks and police cars.”
The home was still smoldering Friday morning and Pike was still amazed no one was injured in the blaze that left only the brick walls and chimney still standing. Pike is now counting his blessings.
“Thank God there wasn’t anybody home last night,” Pike said. “I’m glad it didn’t happen when I was in bed in there asleep. If I was I would be taking a long nap now.”