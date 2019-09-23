Golden shovels made their marks in the soil of a Scott Road property Sunday as Alex City Area Habitat for Humanity held a groundbreaking for its next home project. An Alexander City family chosen by the organization will be fortunate enough to live on the shady corner lot after a family selection committee chooses one.
President Larry Bates said a family has not been chosen yet but the committee is making headway and he expects a family to be chosen within about a month.
“It’s matter of getting all the information in place but it shouldn’t be long,” Bates said. “After all we expect them to help build this house.”
Bates explained Habitat for Humanity’s unique ministry role is providing decent, safe, affordable housing at no profit and no interest for those who need it and are responsible enough to handle it.
“We do this to help demonstrate the love and teachings of Jesus, walk in Jesus’ footsteps in a tangible way,” Bates said. “This is our corner of a great world of ministry for the kingdom in helping responsible families acquire these houses.”
Habitat homes are built completely by volunteers, including the chosen family, to help change the lives of local families that need better housing.
“There’s a big demand,” Bates said. “There’s a lot of substandard housing in Alex City. It’d be great to be in a world where we didn’t have to build these houses. But there are a lot of folks who just need improvement in their housing situation and that’s what we’re here for.”
The homes are typically built from the same footprint as a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house. Bates said Habitat for Humanity’s last home had four bedrooms because the homeowner was a single mother of four children who needed more room.
“They were all over that house (building it),” Bates said. “They were very helpful with building the house.”
Habitat for Humanity, which is a Lake Martin Area United Way agency, builds a house about every 16 months, and Bates said the 96 Scott Rd. home should be complete within about a year if all goes well. Footings have been poured and it is almost time for the block work to begin at the house.
Families must meet certain requirements to qualify for a Habitat home including falling between 25 and 60% of the local median income, being willing to partner with Habitat to build the home and having the ability to pay a mortgage and a reasonable credit history.
“We ask this because these families are given the ability that they would not otherwise have to become homeowners,” Bates said. “They’ve invested in their community and in the neighborhood. They will begin to acquire the financial work we all enjoy as homeowners. They become part of the community and they become much better situated to provide for their families.”
The family selection committee goes through the many applications Habitat for Humanity receives, sorts through that information and asks for more if needed; it also performs credit and employment checks.
Now that work is underway at the home, Bates said the organization is looking for volunteers.
“Any groups, local churches or just anyone with a particular skill who would like to contribute to building a Habitat house, we’re all ears,” Bates said.
To learn more about volunteering, contact Bates at lbates@russelllands.com or 256-212-1430.