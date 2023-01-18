With the new year in full swing, many individuals have a new year's resolution on their to-do list.
According to a study in the National Library of Medicine, 44 percent of people in the U.S. say they plan to make a New Year’s resolution. The Outlook conducted a recent poll to see what the most common new year’s resolution among readers was this year.
The most popular resolutions “exercise more” and “save money” tied with nine out of 38 votes and with 6 votes “eating healthier” was the second most popular.
Owner of Alexander City Anytime Fitness, Jose Garcia, said if people’s goal involves exercising, they also will need to look at eating healthy. He said 80 percent of fitness is about one’s eating habits.
“My biggest recommendation, do not follow fad diets — low carbs, no carbs, low fat, liquid diets, fruit diets. They're all trash. If you have a nutrient dense meal, specifically designed for your goal, you'll see next to immediate success,” he said.
Garcia said that’s why at Anytime Fitness they curate both a workout plan and meal plan for members. When it comes to exercise specifically, he said creating an achievable and measurable goal with benchmarks is one way to keep disciplined with workouts.
“I want to be able to run a mile in seven minutes. That's a tangible goal. That's something you're going to be able to do and you could measure,” Garcia said. “If you say I want to lose 20 pounds. Why? how are you going to do that?”
Garcia explained the issue with using the scale as a form of measurement is it does not distinguish the difference between muscle or body fat. When focusing on weight loss, especially through fad diets, he said what generally happens is people deplete themselves of their nutrients.
“It's a facade. ‘Hey, look, I lost 16 pounds in a week.’ Carbs hold water,” Garcia said. “You deplete your body of carbs. You lose all this weight. You get the immediate gratification, right, but as soon as you eat a piece of bread, your body holds on to it. You go into starvation mode and it comes back with a vengeance.”
The other side of keeping fitness goals is finding ways to make time for exercise and being consistent with it. Garcia said think about areas in your day where you are mostly lounging then take part of that time and devote it to exercising.
He said it doesn’t have to be the whole time, just 45 minutes. Garcia said then do that every day for at least 22 days and then a habit is formed.
“If time is a factor, then we have to manage time. We know that from 4:30 to 5:30 you will be in a gym. Don’t make it an option,” he said. “Pack your gym bag so then you don't have to stop at the house… The first thing people always do is cut the gym out of their life because they're too busy. But then they wonder why their health is gone.”
Garcia said if people’s resolutions are related to fitness to also remember the importance of water and sleep. He said all of it is connected and one will help the other.
“We have it on our wall: ‘eight hours of sleep, exercise daily, drink your water, nutrient dense foods, increase your daily steps,” Garcia said. “This is not something that's a secret ingredient… what we're telling you is basic science.”